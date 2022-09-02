Hot Mama! Shay Mitchell shows off her summer body wearing the cutest white bikini alongside her baby

<!–

Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell looked amazing as she posted pictures with her newborn daughter on her Instagram.

The 35-year-old mother of two wore a white bikini, pink hat and white-framed sunglasses as she enjoyed the end of summer.

In the series of photos, the star hugged her newborn daughter Rome before taking a selfie of herself relaxing on the floor.

“Just as sweet the second time,” the young mother captioned her message.

Mitchell welcomed her second bundle of joy with longtime partner Matte Babel in June.

The couple, who have been linked since 2017, also share two-year-old Atlas Noa.

‘I feel amazing. I feel really good. It certainly takes a village. I’m really lucky my parents are in town and everyone has been really helpful,” Mitchell revealed after welcoming her second baby.

Noting that Atlas “loves being a big sister,” Mitchell says, “she’s so excited. She’s been incredible. She helps me change diapers and that’s good – she loves it.’

Mitchell first announced she was expecting her second baby in February with an emotional Instagram post.

The You star describes the difficult experience of celebrating her baby on the road while simultaneously mourning the loss of her grandmother.

Saying goodbye to a loved one and at the same time experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It’s also my most challenging season yet,” the actress wrote alongside topless photos showing her baby bump.

Baby Rome is named after Mitchell’s grandmother, as the star honors the memory of her late grandmother.

“Losing the most important person in my life in the same year that I welcomed my second daughter has changed everything for me, but one thing remains in my soul – I’m sure they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy.” ,’ she said. “We’re so glad you’re here, Rome, named after my best friend, my soul mate, my ‘person’, my Grandma Romaine. ️’