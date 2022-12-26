Hot cross buns stocked up at Woolworths, Coles on Boxing Day as the internet busts

Releasing the buns so early has led to criticism of both chains online.

Both chains have released the buns on Boxing Day, three months before Easter

Coles and Woolworths have caused an outburst on the internet after stocking up their popular hot cross buns just the day after Christmas.

Supermarket giants began filling their bakery shelves with hot cross buns on Boxing Day, to the surprise of many customers as Easter is more than three months away.

Woolies launched their Cadbury Hot Cross Buns for $5 for a pack of four, with the rest of the range launching in the near future, while Coles is selling up to 12 buns for $6.

“Our teams across the country are cooking up a storm to bring Australians the best innovation, quality and value Woolworths has to offer this Easter,” a Woolworths spokesperson said in a statement.

Supermarket giants Woolworths and Coles have come under fire after they launched hot cross buns in stores across the country with three months to go until Easter (Coles hot cross buns pictured)

The decision to sell the scones so soon comes after a highly successful launch of the product at a similar date last year with Woolworths hoping to replicate the number of sales.

“We sold more than 1.8 million individual hot cross buns the first week they were on sale last year, and anticipate the same as customers looking to close out 2022,” the spokesperson said.

“Given customer feedback last Easter, we’re confident these delicious scones will once again be popular.”

However, many shoppers took to social media to rave about the early release of both stores’ loaves, questioning the social norms of eating good baked goods months before Easter.

‘Are you kidding, this must be nonsense? Grab hot cross buns and push ’em through to Good Friday,’ wrote one social media user in response to Woolworths.

Both Woolworths and Coles (pictured) have been criticized online for the early launch, with customers taking to social media to question the ethics behind the decision.

Woolworths (pictured) is looking for similar sales figures to last year, selling 1.8m hot cross buns in a week after launching a couple of days after Christmas.

‘Does that really surprise you? Woolies/Coles are selling Easter hot cross buns all year long… greedy,” another replied.

“Such tasteful, celebrating Christ’s birthday with its means of execution,” noted one user in a post about Coles’ hot cross buns.

Another wrote in the same post, ‘I don’t know [I Don’t Know] why is someone complaining Those double chocolate hot cross buns are amazing.