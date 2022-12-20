Hot air balloon makes surprise landing in St Kilda, Melbourne

Australia
By Jacky
Terrifying moment a hot air balloon crash lands on Melbourne’s busiest beach – colliding with a sign as it touched down

Onlookers were left stunned as a hot air balloon made an emergency landing in a Melbourne beachfront suburb on Wednesday morning. 

Early morning walkers watched as the balloon navigated through buildings, glided across a main road and slammed into a road sign about 7.30am.

Video shows the balloon then making a smooth landing on St Kilda beach. 

One witness shared the video to Instagram, captioning it a ‘close call in St Kilda’ – with viewers commending the pilot’s ‘great effort’ in managing to land it. 

The incident follows another hot air balloon being forced to make an emergency landing in a local park in Melbourne’s Ascot Vale last Friday.

The spate of emergency landings led some to question what has been happening with hot air balloons, with ‘So many incidents [happening] recently’. 

The balloon then landed on the St Kilda beachfront (pictured), in footage captured by a shocked onlooker

