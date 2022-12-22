Hossein ‘Yakiboy’ Balapour denied curfew lift after allegedly attacking Knockout music festival goer

<!–

A heavily tattooed coachbuilder known for boasting about his ‘Lamborghini body’ faces a series of charges for allegedly assaulting someone at a popular music festival.

Sydney-based Instagram and OnlyFans influencer Hossein Balapour, known online as ‘Yakiboy’, was denied a lifted curfew by Hornsby Court on Wednesday.

NSW police allege the muscular celebrity assaulted and intimidated someone in Ryde in August and assaulted someone at the Knockout Festival in early October.

The court also heard that $31,750 in allegedly stolen money was found at his home in Rosebery.

Balapour has pleaded not guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm, stalking or harassing someone, having property suspected of being stolen and recklessly grievous bodily harm.

His lawyer argued on Wednesday that Balapour’s bail condition should be lifted while he awaits trial as he has a young family. Daily telegram reports.

The court heard that the curfew has caused his personal trainer business to lose customers and has affected his family.

The lawyer explained that Balapour’s wife needs medical treatment and his family hoped to be able to travel during the Christmas holidays.

Magistrate Alexander Mijovich, however, said he saw no need to change the curfew.

“One of the few reasons he got bail was because of this curfew,” he said.

The case will resume on February 13, 2023.

The 33-year-old has a history of run-ins with police that ended in court.

He has previously been charged with possession of steroids, human growth hormone and two types of illegal knives.

Balapour is also rumored to have several ties to Sydney’s famous criminal underworld, but denies being a ‘gangster’.

The male sex worker originally made a name for himself online by sharing near-naked photos of himself with a cartoon pizza slice emoji covering his genitals.

All pizza photos have since been removed from his social platforms.