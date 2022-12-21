An influential panel of infectious disease experts advised hospitals to stop testing all new admissions for Covid, a move they say is too costly for patients and caregivers.

Revised guidelines from the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America reversed course from early pandemic guidelines urging hospitals to closely monitor who enters their doors with Covid-19.

But such policies have little to no benefit when other mitigation measures, such as masking and proper ventilation, are followed and increase cost pressures on healthcare systems.

They include studies showing that pre-admission screening can actually hinder a patient’s ability to get the care they need and does little to prevent transmission.

This comes shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed Covid-19 isolation guidelines, announcing that vaccinated Americans exposed to the virus would no longer be required to self-isolate for five days as long as they wear a mask indoors.

An influential panel of experts, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, is now discouraging hospitals from doing rigorous testing, adding to hospital wait times and overcrowding, as well as the financial burden of keeping up with the twin epidemic

They also noted that a hospital policy of universal Covid-19 testing is causing a ripple effect of delays in emergency departments, with patients waiting longer for care. Hospitals dealing with an influx of flu, RSV and Covid patients cannot afford to have an overcrowded emergency department with people unable to access specialized care.

The panel of experts wrote: ‘The use of asymptomatic screening is a unique but resource-intensive tool that has arguably been overused.

The new guidance was published in the journal Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology.

“While it is imperative to prevent healthcare-associated spread of respiratory pathogens, we must critically assess interventions that, when added to the core layers of infection prevention, may not achieve their intended effect and may have unintended consequences for patients and HCP.”

The new guidelines will no doubt be controversial, as they promote the elimination of an early mainstay of viral mitigation. A large number of hospitals in the US are testing new admissions and patients lined up for surgery to reduce the risk of complications.

But with the advent of highly effective vaccines and anti-viral treatments, the number of hospitalizations for Covid-19 has fallen dramatically compared to levels this time less than two years ago.

“With increased population immunity to SARS-CoV-2, milder clinical outcomes, better access to effective vaccines and therapies, and more published experience with asymptomatic screening, it is important to assess the impact of this intervention and how it can be applied in a infection should fit prevention programs forward,” the group wrote.

Pre-admission Covid screening creates inconvenient delays in providing the medical care sick patients need. A May 2022 study by the Cook County Department of Emergency Medicine in Illinois reported that routine asymptomatic Covid testing extended patients’ time in the emergency department waiting room by an average of about seven hours.

The policy is also expensive. Each test costs about $54 to administer. Testing every patient who walks through the doors of the hospital is a prohibitively expensive undertaking. The authors cited an encouraging study published by Spanish scientists who said that screening only a quarter of new patients had no adverse effect on virus transmission.

Dr. Thomas Talbot, epidemiologist at Vanderbilt University and member of the board of directors of SHEA said“The small benefits that may accrue from asymptomatic testing at this stage of the pandemic are outweighed by potential harms from delays in procedures, delays in patient transfers, and pressure on lab capacity and staff.”

However, the board did not recommend a universal end to pre-admission screening, saying patients at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19, such as organ transplant and cancer patients, should still be tested.