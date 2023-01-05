Hospitals fire bed blockers in HOTELS to free up space on wards

Hospitals are discharging patients to hotels to free up beds on wards, while the NHS battles a shortage of oxygen canisters.

At least three NHS trusts in the south west of England are moving patients into ‘care hotels’ when they no longer need urgent treatment but need social care.

It comes amid a severe lack of care homes and carers who can help people wash, cook and dress in their own homes.

Nationally, about 13,000 hospital beds are filled with patients who doctors have declared fit for discharge, but are waiting for social care.

At least three NHS trusts in the south west of England are moving patients into ‘care hotels’ when they no longer need urgent treatment but need social care. In Devon, the NHS has booked rooms for up to 40 patients at the Leonardo hotel in Plymouth (pictured)

The NHS’s bedlock crisis has exploded since the pandemic, with levels of delayed redundancies hovering around triple comparable pre-Covid figures

The ‘bed blockers’ are fueling an emergency room crisis as it prevents medics from admitting new arrivals until a bed becomes available, forcing ambulances to queue to drop patients off and leaving them unable to respond to new 999 calls.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has warned that up to 500 people die each week due to delays in treatment and ambulances.

It also contributes to a shortage of portable oxygen bottles.

These usually last about 30 minutes and are used while a patient with breathing problems is being transported to hospital or waiting for a bed.

But with patients now spending hours or days in ambulances and hospital corridors, the NHS is becoming exhausted, leaving doctors dependent on substandard alternatives.

The leading supplier of oxygen to the NHS has warned that five types of cylinders are now being rationed.

Some trusts have been forced to move wards and beds so that more patients can access piped oxygen, which remains in good working order.

Patients discharged to care hotels have to wait an average of a month before they can get the social care they need elsewhere.

Age UK said the policy ‘underscores how serious the social care crisis has become’.

In Devon, the NHS has booked rooms for up to 40 patients at the Leonardo hotel in Plymouth, the i.

NHS Devon had originally booked 30 beds at the hotel, but following a deal with its Cornish counterpart, it extended the block booking by 10 to take patients from across the county border.

An NHS Devon spokeswoman said: ‘Care hotels are just one of many positive measures health and care partners have taken to ease the strain on busy health services this winter.

‘They offer social care to people who are medically fit and do not need hospital care, but who do need extra support after a stay in hospital or to prevent them from having to be admitted.’

The NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board is in talks to set up its own facility.

The care hotels in Cornwall and Devon, operated by private care providers, are expected to be in operation until the end of March.

NHS hospitals in Bristol and surrounding areas have also booked hotel accommodation for up to 30 patients until the end of March.

A spokesman for the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Integrated Care Board said: ‘Local health and care services are under great pressure and this temporary care facility delivered at a local hotel will help us improve the flow of patients through our hospitals. by making sure more people can be discharged as soon as they are medically able to leave the hospital.’

Woking-based BOC, the health service’s main supplier of oxygen bottles, announced it was to ration five types of portable oxygen. Pictured: An ambulance worker in London with a small BOC oxygen cylinder

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: ‘The fact that this policy is even under discussion underscores how serious the social care crisis has become.

‘Hotels are not a suitable place to provide high-quality care to the elderly who need support to recover.

“If the only other option is to keep someone in hospital, that may be the lesser of the two evils, but it is a sad indictment of the successive failure to invest in a stable, functioning social care system capable of to provide the right help in the right way. time.’

According to Age UK, ‘an extra bed in the NHS’ costs around £2,500 a week.

The cost of a care hotel is just under £1,000 per resident per week, while a care home costs around £520 per week.

Regional NHS organizations have commissioned private healthcare provider Abicare to run 20 healthcare hotels since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While other NHS trusts in the UK are considering similar steps, it is clear that the South West has been particularly hard hit by the social care crisis due to its higher proportion of older residents.

A spokesman for BOC, the largest supplier of oxygen to the NHS, said: ‘There is no shortage of oxygen supplied by BOC.

“However, we are experiencing a high demand for a few smaller sizes of cylinder oxygen.”

A spokesman for the NHS England said: ‘While there is no shortage of oxygen, the NHS is seeing significant demand for portable oxygen due to the increasing number of patients suffering from respiratory viruses such as flu and Covid-19.

“Local areas are making the most efficient use of existing supply, while national suppliers are working with the NHS to meet increased demand. Anyone needing care should not hesitate to contact the NHS as usual.’

In other health news…

Britain’s broken NHS: Weeping grandmother begs family to let her die after waiting 33 hours for trolley and man ‘asleep on the floor after spending the day in an ambulance’ as trust bosses consider treating patients in TENTS to avoid the nasty to cope with the situation

A once-a-month jab can ease the pain of arthritic knees: More than 600 people with knee osteoarthritis are participating in clinical trials of the drug

NHS adjusts diversity and inclusion targets: trusts told to abandon target to raise BAME ‘disparity ratio’ in wakery crackdown