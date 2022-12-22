Hospitals brace for bedlam today.. 24 hours after ambulance strike

Hospitals are facing a grim Christmas and may become overwhelmed with fears that people will flood emergency rooms today after delaying treatment due to yesterday’s ambulance strikes.

Health chiefs warned of a lull before the storm after 999 calls plummeted in many areas and are predicting an immediate drop in calls. Insiders have said ERs and departments are facing a “very challenging” Christmas.

They fear a spike in demand from today as the sick seek help after opting out during the ambulance strike. Those who did come to the emergency room complained about the disruption caused by the strike, while home births were canceled in case of complications.

Up to 10,000 ambulance workers, including paramedics, technicians and call handlers, took part in the union action at ten of the eleven ambulance trusts in England and Wales.

Ambulance trusts say 999 calls were lower than usual, raising fears that patients waited to seek help and will be sicker as they flood phone lines and emergency rooms today and tomorrow.

It follows a week in which nurses and paramedics walked out in a pay dispute, adding pressure to the already strained NHS. Critics have argued the move will put lives at risk, but Unison, representing the ambulance workers, said the NHS had long-running issues unrelated to the strike and said it was up to the government to open negotiations. NHS chiefs and unions have also assured the public that lifesaving services will not be affected by the strikes. However, people have been asked to only dial 999 for an ambulance if the situation is life-threatening during the paramedics' strike, as some families have been forced to take their loved ones to the ER.

There was a stark warning from Stephen Segasby, chief operating officer of the North East Ambulance Service, who said patients should ask themselves, ‘Am I going to die? Do I feel like I’m dying’ before seeking medical attention.

West Midlands Ambulance Service reported a 70 per cent drop in calls, while demand in South West England fell by a third from normal volumes.

Jason Killens, general manager of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said activity was ‘noticeably calmer’ yesterday.

Many turned to the 111 non-emergency call line — the Southwest saw a 250 percent increase in calls. GPs also received more calls.

But health experts warned that sick people could delay aid, causing similar unwieldy health problems as post-lockdowns.

This not only endangers their health, but also creates problems for the next few days, when paramedics are back to work normally.

There will also be a domino effect in different parts of the health system as elective procedures and outpatient appointments are rescheduled.

Dr. Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: ‘We are particularly concerned about a rebound effect, which means things could get a lot worse in the coming days.’

Saffron Cordery, interim director of NHS Providers, said: ‘The disruption is far from over. The fallout from strike action is likely to spill over in the coming days due to the knock-on impact on various parts of the health and care system, the need to reschedule elective and outpatient appointments, and the expectation of a return to very high numbers of emergency calls .

“There is particular concern about patients who may have delayed seeking care – and whose condition has worsened – who are now reporting for treatment.”

Many made their own way to the hospital to avoid long waiting times for ambulances.

Lee Tucker, 57, took a day off from work to take his elderly mother-in-law to the emergency room at Queen’s Medical Hospital (QMH) in Nottingham after she hurt her leg in a fall.

He said, “I will always do my very best to help my family, but I had to leave the office today, which isn’t great because I missed an important meeting.”

Sarah Chaplin, 47, who took a taxi to the same hospital with an aunt who injured her wrist, said: ‘It’s going to cost us £20 for taxi fares, which is a blow we could have missed so close to Christmas.

‘I think ambulances are so important for sick people that their drivers are not allowed to go on strike.’

Taxi drivers across the country had a great payday as concerned members of the public called to arrange lifts to the hospital.

Paul Harris had already dropped off four people at QMH by lunchtime.

He said, “Some of them had breathing problems. It doesn’t seem right that old people who have paid taxes all their lives should pay for cars to go to the hospital.’

In Newcastle-upon-Tyne, a woman needing attention for an eating disorder had to get a lift from a friend to the Royal Victoria Infirmary. Cheryl, in her 30s, said, “It was all very uncomfortable and I understand why some people think it’s outrageous.”

A resourceful retiree called her caregivers for help after she slipped and fell.

Margaret, 77, from Orpington, told BBC Radio 5 Live: ‘I’ve called an ambulance in the past, but this morning I called my carers and they were there within minutes. They’ve already said if you can’t go back to bed tonight, call our office and we’ll come.’

Expectant mothers planning home births had their hopes dashed as warnings were issued and services were suspended.

Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in West London told expectant mothers: ‘There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will come to your home to assist you during childbirth or in an emergency.

‘So make sure you have plans to go to the hospital, for example by car or taxi.’ Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust ‘strongly recommend’ that you give birth in the maternity ward, adding that not doing so ‘could put the safety of you and your baby at risk’.

Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust in London said it had suspended its home birth service over the strike.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley complained that strikes by nurses and then paramedics ‘drawed away policemen to protect Londoners’.

He told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “Frankly what worries me the most is whether we need more mental health and other [social] work falls into our lap, we no longer respond to burglaries and stabbings and other offenses.

‘I think my officers will resent having to fill in for this job when they’re not allowed to strike – they don’t feel like it, they want to work and protect London – and yet they’re filling in for other jobs. civil servants on strike.’