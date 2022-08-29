Hospitality worker sparks debate after getting a vasectomy at 22 in Australia

A young Australian man talks about their experience undergoing a vasectomy at age 22 and how anyone who ‘produces sperm’ should do the same.

TikTok user ‘GTheWarlock‘, who lives in Brisbane, Queensland, shared a video on Saturday detailing how he decided to have a vasectomy to avoid producing ‘ankle biters’ on the track.

“You know what, if you’re making sperm, you have to think about it too. So for all the Aussies who don’t want a single bee, listen up,” he said.

According to Urology HealthA vasectomy is a minor surgery to prevent sperm from reaching the sperm ejaculated from the penis.

Sperm still exists, but there is no sperm in it. After a vasectomy, the testes still make sperm, but they are absorbed by the body.

“It cost me a $100 down payment and then it was $650 out of pocket, but by saying I got a $240 discount, which is almost a third of the cost,” he continued.

The procedure itself took less than 45 minutes. The consultation and paperwork took less than 10 minutes. Of course I’m not going to push myself too hard, but I feel fine and it happened 10 minutes ago.

“If there are any problems, it will happen within two to three months. They give you a vial to put your sample in and that will let you know after three months if you still have viable sperm in your duct.’

After sharing the video, which has now been viewed nearly 700,000 times, G The Warlock decided to make a follow-up video on why he made the decision in the first place.

‘I don’t want children to be honest. And if I do, there’s always a chance I can turn it back and if not, I can adopt a child,” he said.

“Other forms of birth control lead to stealth, with a condom, or if you’re on the pill or the bar or IUD you’re probably dealing with hormonal stuff, which isn’t something that bothers men, but it involves most of them.” harassing their partners if they are straight.’

Many of their followers held opposing views about whether the procedure was a good idea or not, with some women saying they found it nearly impossible to get a hysterectomy when they were young.

“Now as a woman in Australia I would like to have a hysterectomy for health reasons and I am immediately told that this is not the case,” said one woman.

There were a number of different comments regarding the videos

“Husband is trying to get one but the doctors say no because he’s 32 and might want more kids one day. How did you get one under 30?’ said another.

“It’s risky if you ever want to have kids. Only a 75 percent chance that the reversal will be successful and that you will have children,” a third added.

While another said: ‘We LOVE a responsible king! Long-acting birth control is RAW for women, so this is a big yes.”

G clarified that they encountered some obstacles in trying to get the vasectomy in the first place.

‘I’ve had a lot of GPs say I’m too young, it was a waste of money, otherwise I would regret it. So I went to a specific vasectomy clinic,” he said.

“The medical field has a lot to improve upon and it has so much ingrained misogyny. I strongly encourage the discourse. I think it’s ridiculous that you can’t get a hysterectomy because people think you “might want kids”.

“It’s one of the reasons I’m pushing for those who produce sperm to be on the record.”

In Australia, vasectomy reversals lead to pregnancy in 90 percent of couples, if that’s the desired outcome.

If you have health insurance and Medicare, the out-of-pocket cost is usually about $4,400. For those without insurance, $7,800.