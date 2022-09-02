Hospitality industry in shock as Australia’s most feared restaurant critics John Lethlean QUITS 

<!–

John Lethlean has quit his job as Australia’s most feared food critic.

The Australian restaurant critic shared the news in a Love Actually-inspired announcement video shared on Instagram on Friday.

He held up a series of signs and explained that he was planning to take time off after a burnout.

‘I have news. 25 years is a long time” was the first character in the series.

‘It’s time for change. I’ll take a break and continue with The Australian (for now anyway), he continued.

‘Less travelling, eating and drinking. More boats and beach and lunch.’

He continued: ‘Thank you to every restaurant that has fed me and to everyone who has read something I have written.

‘You’d better get burned out. Maybe I’ll come back as an influencer. Couscous for comment. See you in the soup’ concluded John

He received comments from some of Australia’s top chefs, including Peter Gilmore of Quay and Bennelong.

‘Congratulations on 25 years John. Your voice will be missed, best wishes for your next chapter,” he wrote in the comments.

Lennox Hastie, co-owner of Firedoor Restaurant, also chimed in, writing, “All the best mate.”

Netflix star and chef Mark Best wrote in the comments: ‘See you on the other side’.

Chef Justin North added: ‘Congratulations on a great innings @johnlethlean… best wishes for the next chapter’.

Mr Lethlean is a food writer and restaurant critic for The Australian, where he writes an influential column in The Weekend Australian magazine, and has been regarded as an authority in the industry for over 20 years.

He has used the hashtag “CouscousForComment” in the past to invite influencers, including Dean Wells of Married At First Sight.

In August 2018, a ‘leaked’ email revealed Dean’s attempts to dine for free at a Melbourne restaurant.