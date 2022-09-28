Horse-whispering hypnotist, 69, accused of stabbing her husband to death faces February trial

A horse-loving hypnotist appeared in court today accused of murdering her 72-year-old husband.

Christine Rawle, 69, is accused of stabbing Ian Rawle at their isolated bungalow in North Devon in August.

He died from a single stab wound to the back at their home in Knowle, near Braunton.

Rawle describes himself on social media as a ‘hypnotist’ who demonstrates his skills with horses.

Christine Rawle (pictured), 69, has been charged with the murder of her husband of 35 years

Rawle could not plead to the charge as she has no lawyer due to the ongoing strikes

She appeared via video link from Eastwood Park Prison to Exeter Crown Court.

Rawle has not pressed charges as she does not have a barrister to represent her due to the current strike by barristers.

Judge Peter Johnson said she will be in court for a week in February next year and he remanded her in custody.

A post mortem was carried out on Mr Rawle and found a single stab wound to Ian’s upper back.

He also had heart disease, which probably contributed as he died from less blood loss than would otherwise have been the case.

Her Facebook page describes her as: ‘Hypnotist, Trauma Recovery Guide, Horsewoman’.

A linked YouTube video shows her demonstrating her skills with horses while discussing her hypnotic abilities.

It ends with the words: ‘I think I’m in the business of making people happy.’