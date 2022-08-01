Horse attacked by pitbull dog at Sydney’s Centennial Park as witness slams owners

Bystanders captured the horrific moment when a stray pit bull attacked a $100,000 horse in front of shocked families in a Sydney park.

Footage from Centennial Park in the east of the city on Saturday afternoon captured the moment when the vicious pet ‘clung’ to the horse Lunar, which was being run down a path.

Ian, the horse’s owner, and several others tried to fend off the aggressive dog when the animal repeatedly bit the much larger creature’s legs.

The attack was caught on camera by local resident Shannon Bishop, who described the incident as “terrible”.

“I saw the horse standing up on its hind legs and thought, What’s going on there?” she told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Then I saw the dog. I was absolutely shocked at how aggressive the dog was, I could see it trying to snap at the horse’s underbelly. It also broke the legs.’

The pit bull repeatedly runs back and forth in an attempt to evade the Good Samaritans and tries to avoid getting more chunks from the horse’s hind legs.

Lunar eventually kicks the dog off him with a defensive swing that could have killed the animal.

Finally, Ian grabs the dog by the collar and waves it away, before the animal’s two owners pick it up and run away without even apologizing.

“It was horrible to watch,” said Mrs. Bishop of the couple, who had “no regard” for the horse.

“I was incredibly shocked at how useless the dog owners were, at one point they tried to block the dog but it went on for ages. It was quite confrontational,” she told the Daily Mail Australia.

“I was really afraid the horse would come.”

“Ian kept asking for details, but they refused, picked up their dog and ran to their car,” she said.

The incident has been reported to Centennial Parklands rangers. Daily Mail Australia has reached out to them for comment.

Witnesses said the rider was “shaken” by the attack.

Daily Mail Australia has also contacted the dog’s owner for comment.