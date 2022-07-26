Horse accident paraplegic now runs half marathons after relearning to walk: Hacia Atherton

A young woman who was told she would never walk again after being crushed by a horse has shared emotional images of her for the first time to friends.

Hacia Atherton, 34, from Melbourne, was 29 when she was training for the equestrian championships and her 600kg horse reared, threw her off and then fell on her.

The accident left her wheelchair bound and she had to undergo grueling therapy to learn to walk again.

In a segment on The Project on Tuesday, Hacia shared a video of her getting up in her wheelchair to make a toast to her 30th birthday.

Hacia Atherton, 34, (pictured) had to learn to walk again after her pelvis was crushed by a horse in 2017

The clip shows her telling friends she had “a surprise” to show them while her sister and husband helped her get up.

“You’re the reason I’m doing this,” Hacia says in a cracked voice as the group applauds and cheers.

Hacia first appeared in front of friends during an emotional toast on her 30th birthday

“And I couldn’t do it without you. So thank you so much for coming here and supporting me.’

Tears run down Hacia’s face as her sister and husband help her lower her back into her wheelchair.

Hacia was rushed to a nine-hour operating room where doctors worked to stabilize her, and they found she had a badly shattered pelvis, nerve damage, and an injury to her spine and the muscles that supported it.

When she woke up, doctors told her she would probably never be able to walk in a “meaningful” way again.

As an athlete in the equestrian world and someone who saw her entire identity as centered around getting physical, she was floored.

“It was like my soul was being taken out of my body and I was just a pocket bone, skin muscle laying there with no purpose to do anything. I was still alive, but what made me live was gone,” she previously told FEMAIL.

But now she’s found a new identity — helping women access jobs in male-dominated occupations so they can provide for themselves and their families.

The young woman had nine hours of surgery after the accident and has had 18 operations since then

She was told she would never walk meaningfully again – here she works hard to prove the doctors wrong

The young woman “first fell in love with the trade” before the accident while working “as a welder” at her family’s factory.

Despite loving her job, the young woman was completely engrossed in her horseback riding and the job she got after studying business administration at university.

But the accident changed everything for Hacia, from her goals of learning to walk again, to her core identity.

117 days after her horrific fall, the determined young woman stood alone for the first time.

Five months later she ran up to 900 meters with a frame and in two years she was able to run 5 km on her own.

‘When I took those first successful steps, I didn’t have that mindset of enjoying. I just forced myself to ease everyone’s pain,” she said.

Hacia was riding nationally when she broke free and her 600kg horse landed on her

She thought her partner would leave her after the accident, but they are now married

“I felt like a machine going through the motions to make everyone I loved happy.”

But somewhere on her journey back to mobility, the young woman found that joy.

‘After that 5km I was in another headspace. I stood there with my partner and dogs just overflowing with gratitude and joy. I realized how much magic there is in the world,” she said.

Before that life-changing moment, she was riddled with self-doubt.

“I would think ‘you used to be a top athlete and now you can’t run a mile without help and struggle with your bladder’.”

Since then she has learned to run and has even run a half marathon

She has two computers in her body to help regulate the pain and strengthen her muscles, she will need to replace both hips in the future

Hacia says she “wakes up every day with a wall of pain, it comes from her pelvis, hip and right leg and also caused a headache.

But knowing she has other people to help, her charity Empowered Women in Trades helps her cope with the agony of starting a new day.

“It has given me a reason to live,” she said of the work.

Hacia’s goal is to employ 750,000 women in male-dominated occupations by 2030, increasing the representation of women from 3 percent to 25 percent.

‘If I had had my experience in the factory when I was 17, I would have done a welding internship instead of going to university. I love the job and I love the environment,” she said.

“In college, I had two passions, researching women’s skills shortages and financial problems, but I didn’t add two and two together,” she said.

She fell in love with welding at her family’s factory and wishes she had discovered it as a teenager

Trade is still male-dominated and Hacia recognizes that the women will have to be pioneers, but offers them the mental tools to persevere.

“I learned so much about positive psychology in the hospital and now know that women in the profession don’t feel there is that psychological safety in the industry.

“So we give them the training and the support so that that’s not a barrier anymore,” she said.

The charity offers a week-long program where women can “get their hands on the tools,” spend time on a construction site, and try a few different jobs to get the right fit.

They are then supported in finding an internship at a company that supports women in the profession and in finding the right Tafe training.

Hacia says her friends and family pushed her to walk again

“There are some great companies that would like to hire women, but there are no applications,” she said.

Most of the trades jobs she helps women earn between $80,000 and $90,000 as base salary, before overtime.

“It is heartbreaking when women tell me there are no jobs for them, especially where they can earn a decent living wage.

“It reminds me of when I was in the hospital and thought I had no more chances, that walking wasn’t on the table for me,” she said.

“I get furious when I see women see lucrative job opportunities on the other side of the fence and believe they aren’t opportunities for them,” she said.

Hacia says she briefly thought about starting a charity before the accident, but that it “looked very different.”

“It’s heartbreaking when women tell me there are no jobs for them, especially where they can earn a decent living wage.”

She has had 18 surgeries since the accident

“I would have done it later in life and it would have been in school to give girls the chance to come to the family factory,” she said.

The Atherton family produces medical and infection control equipment in their factory and is the manufacturer in their field in Australia.

They have 40 people working on their factory floor, but of the tradies there are no women.

“We can’t bring in women to fill the jobs, but we would like our workforce to be 50/50,” she said.

Hacia is currently offering 20 scholarship positions for her course, more can be found on the WHITE website.

She has also completed a half marathon and two 100km bike rides, proving to herself that anything is possible. She had to sell her horses after the accident and has not been back in the saddle yet.