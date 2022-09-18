Horrors of ‘torture chamber’ where Russian invaders brutalised prisoners

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ukrainian war crimes prosecutors have released photos and details of a Russian ‘torture chamber’ they found in a recently liberated village.

Officials said the grim basement in Kozacha Lopan, in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, was where Russian forces tortured military and civilian prisoners.

One image showed a Soviet-era military telephone, which they claimed was used to power a yellow wire connected to metal clamps to electrocute prisoners during interrogation.

The basement also had a room with prison-style bars.

In recent days, testimonies have emerged from Ukrainians who say they were electrocuted, burned and beaten by Russian soldiers who demanded the names and addresses of senior military figures in the region.

Prosecutors have documented the atrocities, which included torture chambers as well as mass graves. They have so far exhumed more than 60 bodies – of both soldiers and civilians – from a burial site believed to contain at least 450 graves in a forest on the outskirts of Izyum in Kharkiv

Kremlin troops occupying Kharkiv, in the north-east of the country, have thrown down their weapons and fled in the past few weeks following Ukraine’s counter-offensive.

The offensive has quickly recaptured over 3,000 square kilometers of territory lost to Vladimir Putin’s forces earlier this year.

But the joy of the Ukrainian soldiers quickly turned to sorrow when they uncovered evidence of Russian war crimes. Prosecutors have documented the atrocities, which included torture chambers as well as mass graves.

They have so far exhumed more than 60 bodies – of both soldiers and civilians – from a burial site believed to contain at least 450 graves in a forest on the outskirts of Izyum in Kharkiv.

Some bodies showed signs of torture, with their hands tied behind their backs and ropes around their necks, it was claimed. Others revealed damage consistent with rocket or shelling attacks.

The EU has called for an international war crimes tribunal to be set up to investigate Russia’s actions during its seven-month invasion. After its hasty retreat from the battlefield, Russia has escalated its shelling of Ukrainian cities within its own borders

President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of genocide in a televised address on Saturday, saying the country will answer for its crimes “both on the battlefield and in the courtroom”.

He added: ‘More than ten torture chambers have already been found in the liberated areas of Kharkiv.’

And a resident of nearby Kupyansk gave a horrifying account of the torture methods allegedly used on him. He said he was electrocuted for 40 minutes, adding: ‘They either shot me with a pneumatic gun or a gas gun, I don’t know – I was in a bag. [People] were beaten with bats or iron pipes.’

The EU has called for an international war crimes tribunal to be set up to investigate Russia’s actions during its seven-month invasion. After its hasty retreat from the battlefield, Russia has escalated its shelling of Ukrainian cities within its own borders.

Several deaths, including those of four doctors and a nine-year-old girl, were reported in the Kharkiv region. The British Ministry of Defense said yesterday that Russia was “prepared to attack in an attempt to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government”.