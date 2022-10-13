Horror in Times Square after woman was ‘seen jumping’ to her death

<!–

Horror hit Times Square yesterday after a woman was seen ‘jumping’ to her death from Hyatt Centric’s 54th floor rooftop bar.

Police say she fell 27 stories off the roof of Bar 54 and landed on the 27th floor balcony below.

The horrific incident happened just before 3.30pm, with emergency services finding the 26-year-old woman unconscious and unconscious on the balcony.

She was unfortunately pronounced dead on the spot. Her official cause of death will be determined by the city’s medical examiner.

In a statement, Tom Blundell, General Manager of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, expressed condolences to the family and said the hotel is working closely with local authorities.

Police have not said whether the woman was a guest at the hotel or frequented the bar.

According to a hotel employee, the bar was closed for the rest of yesterday.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed yesterday’s story of the events.

In a statement, Hyatt Hotels Corporation General Manager Tom Blundell said: “We are deeply saddened by the situation that has occurred at our hotel this afternoon and our thoughts are with the family of the person and those affected.

“We are working closely with local authorities and all inquiries should be directed to the New York Police Department.”