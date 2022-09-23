Horror as British man, 50, is killed during paragliding accident in Spanish Pyrenees

<!–

A 50-year-old British man has been killed in a paragliding accident in the Spanish Pyrenees.

Two people performed CPR on the unnamed Briton, it is believed, when police and rescuers arrived, but he died from the severity of his injuries.

His body has been removed by a police helicopter after the horrific incident on the south side of an 8,572ft mountain peak called Pico Gallinero in the Aragonese Pyrenees.

The Guardia Civil was alerted around 1.30pm yesterday and agents from the Greim mountain rescue team responded as a police helicopter was mobilized.

An autopsy is expected to take place within 48 hours at the Provincial Hospital of Huesca.

Ordesa Valley which is part of the Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park in the Spanish Pyrenees

The causes of the accident are now being investigated on the mountaintop, not far from where British hiker Esther Dingley was found dead last year after her disappearance in November 2020.

The same rescue team in the Pyrenees, which participated in the search for the Oxford graduate, took part in the operation yesterday.

The south side of the Gallinero peak, in the municipality of Castejon de Sos, is believed to be a launching point for paragliders looking to enjoy spectacular views of the Pyrenees, including Spain’s third highest mountain, Mount Aneto.

A local company that organizes flights says online: ‘It’s a unique setting for a magical experience.’

In June, a 52-year-old man from Barcelona was killed in a previous paragliding tragedy in much the same spot. Reports at the time linked the tragedy to possible human error.