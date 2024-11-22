Home Australia Horror as person jumps onto the tracks at Sydney’s Central Station
  • Man seen on the tracks of the Central Station at 5:15 p.m.
  • He was taken to hospital with injuries to his head and arm.

By ZAK WHEELER FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA

A person has reportedly jumped onto the tracks at one of Australia’s largest train stations, causing major delays.

Emergency services were called to Sydney Central Station after receiving reports of a man who was seen on the train tracks at around 5.15pm on Friday.

The man, aged in his 30s, suffered injuries to his head and arm and was taken by paramedics to St Vincents Hospital.

NSW Police have yet to determine how the man ended up on the tracks.

The North Shore line at Platform 16 was briefly closed the afternoon following the incident.

Travelers have been told to expect delays.

More to come

