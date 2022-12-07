Horror as human remains are found ‘tightly wrapped’ under a unit block in Australia

<!–

Human remains have been discovered under a unit complex in Brisbane, prompting a possible murder investigation.

A member of the public discovered the remains under an Alderley Ave unit complex in northern Brisbane on Wednesday morning.

An investigation is underway into the identity of the remains and the circumstances of the death.

Police would not comment on the condition of the body or the cause of death.

Human remains have been found ‘tightly packed’ under a housing block in Brisbane

A crime scene has been declared, with forensic officers searching the scene.

“Investigations are ongoing into the identity of the person located and the circumstances of his death,” police said in a statement.

“No further information is available at this time. Research is being done.’

The complex is approximately 50 yards from Alderley Plaza and a Coles supermarket.

According to the property records, the complex is owned by Brisbane Housing Company.

The company is an independent, not-for-profit charity that claims to provide affordable rental housing.

Since the organization was founded in 2002, we have developed more than 1,800 homes in key growth locations and helped more than 7,000 households access safe housing.