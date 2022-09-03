Horror as father, 46, and his son, 27, are both killed in highway crash on Central Coast

<!–

A father and son have been killed in a ‘very traumatic’ highway accident on the Central Coast.

Emergency services were called after a four-wheel-drive vehicle crashed into a Commodore station wagon just before 9 a.m. Saturday in Ourimbah on the Pacific Highway near Kangy Angy in NSW.

Shocking photos of the scene show one car lying on its side and the other completely destroyed after the collision.

The crash happened after the station wagon – driven by the father, 46, with his son, 27, the passenger – became stuck on a median strip, police say.

The second vehicle then lost control, crashed into the station wagon and killed the father and son.

The Superintendent of the Tuggerah Lakes Police District, Colonel Lott, said both father and son died at the crash site, which he described as “very traumatic.”

The driver of the 4WD, a 27-year-old man, was uninjured and the collision is now under investigation.

“The other driver has been hospitalized,” Lott said. 9 News. “If he is fired, he will help the police with our investigation.

“This incident is traumatic for everyone, but very, very traumatic for the family, the loss of both a father and a son.”

Police established a crime scene and traffic diversions were put in place for southbound traffic on the M1.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.