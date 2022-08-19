Horror as crocodile kills man in notorious lagoon after he’d ignored warnings not to go swimming 

<!–

This is the shocking moment when a huge crocodile drags a lifeless man’s body into his jaws after ignoring warnings not to swim in an infamous lagoon in Mexico.

Vacationers had gathered to see turtles swimming in the Laguna del Carpintero in the city of Tampico, but were shocked to see a crocodile swim by on Thursday with the man’s body in its jaws.

Local police said the man, who has not been named, had ignored warnings not to swim due to the presence of crocodiles when he was attacked.

The man’s lifeless body was then seen clutched in the crocodile’s jaws as it swam under an observation platform used by humans to view turtles in the lagoon.

The police were called and found that the crocodile had dumped the body into a sewer and partially eaten it before it could be recovered.

Police said the body belonged to a 30-year-old man.

The crocodile was later captured, although it was not revealed what happened to him afterwards.

The lagoon is known for its crocodile attacks, with a number of people falling victim to the predators.

In June, a woman was killed while allegedly washing clothes on the shore near the same lagoon.

Shocked onlookers saw the crocodile swimming with the dead body of the woman between its jaws.

In October 2020, a crocodile chased a man who was swimming in the lagoon before pulling him underwater and killing him.

The unnamed man, believed to be between the ages of 50 and 60, reportedly ignored a sign warning people not to swim in the area.

Elsewhere in Mexico, an eight-year-old girl was attacked by a crocodile two weeks ago in Ciudad Madero, but was rescued when her father jumped into the water and fought the reptile away.

The girl’s father, Fernando Martinez Desiderio, managed to save her alive and despite her injuries, she is expected to make a full recovery.