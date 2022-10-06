Horror as boy, 15, is rushed to hospital after stabbing in Torquay

<!–

A schoolboy has been stabbed during an attack in Torquay earlier this evening.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, suffered a single stab wound after he was attacked on Carlton Road, Torquay at around 6am.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the youngster is being treated at Torbay District Hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries is not yet known.

The suspected perpetrator, a 16-year-old boy, is currently in custody.

A spokesman said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information about this evening’s incident to come forward.

‘We would also like people to check CCTV or dash cam footage if they were in the area at the time.’

Anyone with information can contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 quoting reference number 616 of 6 October 2022.