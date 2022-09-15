Horror as 23-year-old woman ends up ‘looking like Donald Duck’ after getting her fillers removed

One woman kept ‘looking like Donald Duck’ after trying to dissolve her lip filler.

The beauty fan, identified alone, has Ruby, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, gone to a clinic to have her filler corrected after noticing it didn’t give her the ‘shape and definition’ she wanted.

A nurse advised that she should dissolve the filler first and then start over because her lips were “too full.”

However, something went wrong with the dissolving procedure when her face quickly began to swell, making her look like “Donald Duck.”

The 23-year-old posted about her experience on TikTok in a video that garnered more than 2.6 million views.

“Within seconds of the injection I started to swell, but the nurse kept going and just said a little swelling was apparently normal,” Ruby said, talking about the dissolution procedure.

Ruby claims that it wasn’t until the nurse finished the procedure to fix them that her lips got bigger and bigger to the point where she started to worry.

Ruby said, “She walked me to the car, with a mask over my face, and told my mother who was waiting for me to take me to the hospital immediately. It was horrible.

“Although it didn’t really hurt, the pressure of the swelling was extreme and it felt like my lips were about to pop.

“I was just afraid that I would remain permanently deformed and the swelling would never go away.”

Panic set in as the extreme swelling began to spread to Ruby’s jaw, cheeks, and her nose.

She said, “My mother drove me to the nearest hospital in a panic. We are not from the area so I had to direct her from Google Maps which only compounded the stress and worry.

“As soon as we got there, I ran past the front desk while my mom checked me in. I went straight to the main ward where I was seen right away because of the extreme swelling of my face.’

In the hospital, Ruby was given steroids and antihistamines, but she was told she was “very lucky” – the end could have been much worse.

She said: “They said how lucky I was not to go into anaphylactic shock and that first reactions are usually a warning, so future reactions are often much worse.”

Ruby was in the hospital for about six hours before being discharged, but the swelling in her face took about two weeks to go away.

She said, “Luckily, this happened at a time when masks were required in most places, so I could cover one up wherever I went.”

But after her terrifying experience, Ruby doubts she’ll ever get a lip filler again.

She said, ‘I miss having shape and volume on my lips, which is why I’d love to get them done again, but the risk just isn’t worth it.

‘However, I am looking for other, less risky ways, such as having them done with a cannula instead of a needle. But for now I will stay away from dermal filler.’

The incident happened on December 5, 2020, but Ruby recently shared her experience online to help others — after going viral on TikTok (@rubyyfrais).

Ruby didn’t expect her TikTok video to go viral, but is happy it will help raise awareness about the dangers of lip fillers – urging others to be careful.

Ruby said, ‘I had 0 followers at the time and followed 0 people, which is why I didn’t expect anyone to see it in the first place.

“But I would say to anyone who wants to have their filler dissolve: go to a well-trained and trusted doctor, preferably with a medical background, and make sure to get a patch test done beforehand.

“I really liked my lips, and in previous clinics I’ve been to I’ve been over the moon with them, only I went to this particular spot for more definition and the nurse suggested they fix them. So of course I listened.

“But if any redness or lumps appear, don’t continue to fix it, it’s not worth it.”