Horrifying video shows 70-year-old Asian woman beaten and stomped in her apartment

Horrific video footage shows a 70-year-old San Francisco woman being attacked in broad daylight by a group of youths.

On Sunday, the victim, who is called Ms Ren, made one of her first public outings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, after hiding indoors for the better part of the past two years. ABC7 reported.

“Yesterday one of the first days she went outside for a long time, and this is what happened,” Ms Ren told ABC 7 through an interpreter as she lay in bed in pain from the attack.

A security camera at the complex shows the four teenagers approaching the older woman and dragging her to the ground before one in a yellow-and-black baseball cap stomps her in the face.

A 70-year-old San Francisco woman was attacked in broad daylight by a group of teenagers. The unidentified suspects approached the woman, Ms. Ren, and asked for the time before hitting her when she refused to return her iPhone.

Footage shows gruesome attack on the elderly woman’s apartment complex. Mrs. Ren was knocked to the ground and stomped on all the time

Security footage captures Ms Ren lying on the floor as a suspect returned to punch her in the face before she left

Ms. Ren said the suspects first approached her to ask what time it was. She told them it was “5 o’clock” while showing her watch.

“They search my body and I quickly realize they’re up to no good,” said Mrs. Ren.

She tried to get into the elevator of the complex and refused to give the young people her iPhone. They followed her and angrily pushed her down because of her resistance. She was hit on the head several times before being dragged to the ground and kicked.

The teens left but returned when Mrs. Ren tried to hide.

Mrs. Ren tried to escape to a corridor for safety, but struggled to close the door. The suspects see the elderly woman and go after her. One suspect tries to pull her by the arm, while another hits her on the head. The suspects keep attacking her while asking for her keys

Ms Ren remains in bed after Sunday’s horrific incident. She is in extreme pain after being brutally attacked, she told ABC

Sunday marked the first time Ms. Ren went outside since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her daughter, who has stayed by her side, says she’s always heard stories about these attacks on the elderly but ‘never expected’ it to happen close to home

Footage shows Mrs. Ren fleeing into a hallway and struggling to close a door when two of the youths approach her. One suspect wearing a gray camouflage hoodie is seen punching the 70-year-old on the head, while a suspect in a black hoodie with the words ‘staff’ and a multicolored backpack pulls her by the arm as she falls to the ground.

The suspects grabbed her keys before they left.

Mrs. Ren is in bed recovering from her injuries. Her daughter says she “never expected this to happen.”

DailyMail.com has contacted the San Francisco Police Department for more information, but has not received a response.

The suspects made off with her iPhone and keys. SFPD has not responded to the DailyMail in a request for additional information

Asian hate crimes have been widely reported in recent years. In New York, a woman filmed in June in a viral video showing four Asian women being pepper sprayed in a racially motivated attack in Manhattan was formally charged with assault.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced charges against Madeline Barker after she pepper sprayed a group of Asian women on Hudson Street in the meat-packing district while spewing racist remarks.

“It is very painful to hear the hateful and discriminatory words ‘go back to your country’ and these women would have heard them before undergoing the physical pain of Mrs. Barker’s pepper spray. People of all backgrounds deserve to feel safe,” Bragg said.

Madeline Barker, 47, was charged in July with assaulting four Asian women last month. The women were right where she was when she decided to attack them

The suspect, 47-year-old Madeline Barker, was caught on camera during the June 10 altercation as he hurled racial slurs at the victims, such as “Go back to where you came from” and you don’t belong here. The footage then went viral, prompting police to arrest Barker. arrested

The four women experienced a burning sensation and pain in their eyes after the 41-year-old sprayed them because they were standing near where she was sitting.

The incident, which took place in a public square in the Meatpacking District, subsequently sparked a search for the then-unidentified woman – dubbed “Karen” by internet users.

Shocking video recorded by the victims shows the moment when the woman, dubbed “Karen” by social media users, starts arguing with the four Queens women, all in their twenties, in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District on Saturday.

The victims, who wished to remain anonymous, told ABC 7 that they were viewing a flower installation when the woman suddenly got into an argument with them.

“It hurt so much,” said one victim. “I couldn’t open my eyes for about 30 minutes.”

A bystander then filmed the victims running away from the altercation, but the Karen continues to yell at them and runs after one of the women, shooting her directly in the eye with the pepper spray before leaving the area.

Barker, of Florida, was considered a potential flight risk in her first court appearance Saturday in Manhattan and had to be held on $20,000 bail.