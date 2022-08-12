Horrifying moment woman beats and DROWNS her pet Chihuahua in Florida swimming pool

<!–

A Florida woman was charged with animal cruelty after being hospitalized when she drowned and beat her pet Chihuahua to death in a swimming pool.

Shocking home video released Thursday by Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivy shows the moment Erica Black, 32, grabs her chihuahua, Sadie, and walks into a swimming pool.

Black then pushes the small dog under the water and holds her there while the dog struggles to try and keep her head above water.

Ivy then shows footage of Black hitting Sadie on the floor next to the pool four times, until the dog remains motionless. One image shows Black posing next to the body while uploading photos of it to social media.

An investigation found that Black left the body on a couch for days before showing it again during a livestream video.

The sheriff called Black, who had already been arrested for stabbing her 68-year-old roommate twice, “the most despicable excuse for a human being I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“There is a special place in hell for this woman. Until she gets there, she’ll rot in our prison,” Ivy added.

Ivy said the video was taken last October by a home security camera and was provided to the Sheriff’s Department by a former roommate of Black’s.

Calling the incident sickening, Ivy showed visible anger and disgust as he walked Black into the women’s outhouse at Brevard County Prison.

“When I hear so many times about her having a rock as a pet, I lose my cr*p because this woman doesn’t deserve to have anything,” Ivy said.

“You know, usually when I walk in people, I have something to say to them,” he tells Black. ‘You make me sick.’

On top of her pre-existing $150,000 bail for the stabbing, a judge added another $15,000 to the bail on the animal cruelty charge.

The incident comes a week after Black said she “got it” and tried to kill her roommate, Lindin Siri, in their home, Law and Crime reported.

Police arrived at the house on July 27 and found Siri with two stab wounds and took the man to the emergency room.

Although Black, who was previously charged with domestic violence in 2013, claimed she was defending herself against Siri, police said home cameras captured the entire incident.

Investigators said Siri told Black to stop being “a vise” when he kicked her off a couch to vacuum under the furniture.

While he was cleaning the kitchen, police said Black came up to him with two knives and stabbed the man in the back.

The two roommates struggled over the knives before Siri was able to get rid of them and call 911.

After her arrest, Black claimed Siri had raped her before and told investigators, “I’ve been thinking about killing him for a while, and tonight I just snapped. I do not know why.’