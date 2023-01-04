Horrifying moment when stepfather confesses to shooting his wife with a shotgun in front of her daughter

This is the chilling moment when a stepfather confessed to shooting his wife in front of her teenage daughter – by pointing to the word “yes” after being unable to speak due to a botched suicide attempt.

Cheryl Gabriel-Hooper, 51, was shot twice with a double-barrelled shotgun by her ex-partner Andrew Hooper while in her car after years of domestic violence.

Her daughter Georgia, who was just 14 years old at the time, was standing in front of the Land Rover Evoque when she witnessed her stepfather fire an antique rifle at her mother in January 2018.

Hooper fled the scene and turned the gun on himself after the attack. His face remains severely disfigured and he can no longer speak. He was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 31 years.

Never-before-seen footage has now emerged showing him admitting to the murder in hospital by pointing his trembling finger at the word ‘yes’ on a sign when asked in police questioning if he was responsible for the death from his wife.

Cheryl Gabriel-Hooper, 51, was shot twice with a double-barrelled shotgun by her ex-partner Andrew Hooper

In the clip, which is part of a new ITVX documentary A Murder in the Family, a police officer says the investigation was an “emotional roller coaster over 18 months full of twists and turns.”

By the time police were allowed to interview Hooper it was 10 months later – he had no mouth or nose and the interview was described as ‘extraordinary’.

Georgia’s stepfather, Andrew Hooper, had already been convicted of previous felonies of domestic violence before he met her mother. But Cheryl never knew this when the relationship started.

Georgia spoke to MailOnline in December 2020 and said: “I wish there had been a domestic violence registry when my mother was alive.

“My stepfather had a history of domestic violence before he met my mother, so if there had been a registry it could have prevented her from entering into a relationship with him.”

Hooper pointed to the word yes in a police interview when asked if he was responsible for Cheryl’s death

Cheryl Hooper, with her daughter Georgia, who was 14 when she witnessed the shooting

“A registry could save lives because it could deter someone from getting into a relationship with an abusive partner,” Georgia added at the time. “Many abusers turn into serial abusers and attack every woman they date. It’s rarely an isolated incident, so we need that registry to keep women safe.”

‘Something has to happen. We have a sex offender registry, so why don’t we have a domestic violence registry?’

Cheryl, who had been abused by the “cowardly” farmer for seven years, had moved out of their shared home at Guild of Monks Farm, near Newport, Shropshire, in December 2017 and moved into another home with Georgia in the town.

Six weeks later, on January 26, 2018, she was murdered.

Andrew Hooper who was found guilty by Birmingham Crown Court of the murder of his estranged wife Cheryl Hooper

Georgia and her mother had just parked in the driveway of their new home when Hooper, who had previously confronted Cheryl in a pub after she fitted a tracking device to her car, pulled up behind them in his truck.

“My mom said, ‘Oh my God, he’s here,'” Georgia previously shared.

Knowing instinctively that something didn’t feel right, the 14-year-old schoolgirl got out of the car.

“But by the time I got to the front of the car he had shot through the car window to break it and then he shot mom again,” she said.

“I tried to find a heartbeat or get a response from her, but there was nothing.

‘I never thought he would kill her. I never thought he would go this far.’

A Murder in The Family comes exclusively to ITVX on Thursday 5 January.

If you have been affected by the issues in this story, Women’s Aid offers a toll-free support line: 01708 765200