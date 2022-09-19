Horrifying moment trapeze artist fails to grasp her husband’s hand

<!–

Footage shows the horrific moment a 26-year-old trapeze artist fell into the circus ring during a new act in front of hundreds of children and their parents.

Tatyana Zolotukhina was performing with her husband Sergey Zolotukhin, 34, when she failed to catch his hand and collapsed 16 feet to the ground during a show in Russia.

There were screams and then silence in the Omsk circus as her husband came to her aid and checked her condition before carrying her out of the arena with other concerned personnel.

The crowd applauded as she was carried out of the ring.

The high-wire star appeared to be conscious after the fall and was later rushed to hospital where she underwent an MRI.

She broke a wrist and there was fear of a broken spine.

The injured performer is a member of the Filatov traveling circus, run by a dynasty dating back 180 years and known to be the oldest in Russia.

Tatyana – who describes herself as a “ballet artist” – and her husband performed an act called “Flame” in the “Belts” style with no safety net.

Eight weeks ago, she’d posted about the new risky act that she had been preparing for two years and that she had suffered “scars, bruises, anxiety and more” during the preparation.

She posted: ‘I’ve worked, I’ve tried. I was on my way to my goal and now I’m flying. I made it.’

Edgard Zapashny, general manager of the Great State Circus in Moscow, said Tatyana “fell from a height of five meters while performing a complicated and dangerous trick.”

He said, “She has a fractured wrist and possibly a spinal compression fracture…” The ringmaster is with her in the hospital. “The performer is conscious and moves independently.”

The Filatov circus said: “The artist’s health is not in danger now, and she will soon return to the arena.”

Tatyana is the mother of a young son.