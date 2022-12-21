Horrifying moment train ploughs into truck carrying 134-foot concrete beam

The truck was stationary on the railroad tracks waiting for a traffic light to be changed

This is the terrifying moment when a train slammed into a truck carrying a 134-foot concrete beam, causing a massive derailment and several injuries.

Miraculously, no one was killed when the train plowed into the truck in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Tuesday.

The semi truck had crossed the tracks, but the trailer with the solid concrete truss bridge beam was still crossing the railroad tracks as the driver waited for a traffic light to change.

Dramatic footage shows the train’s driver trying to slow down while honking his horn before the disastrous collision.

The train hit the trailer with enough force to derail three locomotives and 10 railcars. The concrete beam was completely obliterated by the force of the impact, which also started a fire.

Photos of the aftermath show the catastrophic pile-up of train cars strewn along the sides of the tracks.

Two Norfolk Southern Train employees were hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management.

A statement described the aftermath as a “disastrous mess.”

According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, the truck was stationary on the railroad tracks awaiting the green light.

Officials said when the crossing arms were activated, the driver tried to clear the tracks, but was unable to do so.

Jim Hall, former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, told WTVC-TV, "Collegedale dodged a huge bullet. That is a tragic accident that could have cost many lives.'

The crossing was blocked due to the accident and an investigation is underway. Several agencies responded, including a team to clean up hazardous materials, such as leaking diesel fuel from the locomotives.

