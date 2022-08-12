Horrifying moment SUV revs up and plows into mom and toddler daughter, 2, throwing her from stroller

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

New York City police are looking for a man caught on video driving away from a traffic stop in Queens after hitting a mother who pushed her daughter in a stroller and hit a 35-year-old man.

The incident began in the Ridgewood district of Queens, when police pulled over the black SUV.

Police said the driver had been arrested for driving with a suspended license and ordered him out of the vehicle.

Two officers stand next to the driver and surveillance footage shows the driver running his engine.

The driver of the black SUV, left of the screen, was arrested in Queens on Wednesday

Two Cops Stand by the Driver’s Door as an Amazon Van Passes

The driver runs his engine and one of the officers gestures to the officers in the patrol car to bring their vehicle out and block his escape route. A woman pushing a stroller crosses the road

The driver drives off and leaves the two cops staring as he crashes into three people

One of the officers gestures to his colleagues in a waiting patrol car and asks them to push the car forward and block the driver before he can flee – but the driver drives off before they can respond.

He immediately punches a 28-year-old woman, who pushes her two-year-old daughter into a pram, then knocks a 35-year-old man off his feet before driving off.

Police rush to the victims and the driver drives away – his car was found abandoned in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, but the driver has not yet been arrested.

The officers run to help the woman, who is hit sideways by the car. A man in a green t-shirt, at the passenger door of the black SUV, is also hit

The pram is on the road and the police are running to help the injured

The officers in the patrol car get out and run after the injured

“He even pushed the kid aside – he’s a hero, the man who got hit,” said witness Carlos Lopez, who videoed the incident.

“He was very concerned about the child.”

All three people were taken to hospital: the man with leg injuries and the woman and child with only minor abrasions.

The mother injured her knee and the child injured her wrist.