Horrifying moment semi-truck flies off Dallas overpass and bursts into fireball

Gomez’s wife Helen Torres said: ‘I don’t believe my husband was to blame as my husband was very careful, he knew what he was riding.

The crash, which took place in Allen, Texas, killed driver Gustavo Gomez, 71, who had worked as a driver for nearly 21 years.

The horrifying moment when a semi-truck crashed over the side of a Texas overpass and burst into flames was captured by a nearby car

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the horrifying moment an 18-wheeler flew off a Texas overpass after colliding with another vehicle, causing a fiery crash that killed the truck driver.

The shocking video captures the incident as the semi-truck crashed through the overpass barrier before hitting the road below and exploding into flames.

The 71-year-old driver of the doomed vehicle, Gustavo Gomez, died of the crash when letters and packages fell on the road below.

A USPS employee was reportedly seen taking photos of the wreckage and making phone calls at the crash site.

The moment a semi-truck driving over the side of an overpass in Texas was captured on a dashcam from a nearby car

While not a USPS employee himself, Gomez was contracted by the postal service and transports the mail for them.

Gomez has driven semi-trucks for nearly 21 years and had five children, according to his wife, who called him a “great driver.”

Helen Torres, Gomez’s wife, called her husband “very witty” and said, “he was a truck driver, what can I say, he really appreciated a good, working car.”

“He’s gone, there’s no going back,” said the heartbroken Torres. We’re broke now,” she said. ‘We are lost. He would come home.’

The driver of the vehicle that hit Gomez’s semi-truck was not injured in the collision and was cooperating with police at the scene.

An aerial view shows the wreckage of the inferno that killed 71-year-old driver Gustavo Gomez and left his wife ‘lost’

She added that her husband was “pretty burnt” in the crash that resulted in a fiery inferno, but added that she “needs some understanding of what happened.”

Torres said: “I don’t believe my husband was at fault because my husband was very careful, he knew what he was riding. He knew that was a big machine.’

The Texas Department of Transportation said crews were on site to investigate the crash, which blocked traffic on the highway for miles.

USPS issued a statement saying: “The accident involved a contractor who carries mail for the postal service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

The driver of the vehicle that hit Gomez’s semi-truck was not injured in the collision and was cooperating with police at the scene.

Allen Police said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the victim’s family and friends as they deal with their loss.”