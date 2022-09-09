Horrifying moment principal is seen violently shoving 11-year-old special needs student

A Fresno elementary school principal was charged with child abuse and endangerment after it was revealed that he pushed an 11-year-old student with special needs to the floor.

Newly released footage from Wolters Elementary School shows the moment Brian Vollhardt, who resigned during a summer police investigation, forcibly pushed the boy with autism on June 7.

The video shows the boy pointing to Vollhardt and talking to him in the school cafeteria, along with two other staff members.

As the boy appears to be leaving with the staff, he returns and points to Vollhardt one more time before the director suddenly pushes the boy on the chest, sending the 11-year-old flying to the ground.

One of the staffers rushes to the boy’s aid, and Vollhardt can be seen pointing at the child and yelling at him.

Ann Frank, the boy’s legal guardian, condemned Vollhardt’s actions and allegations against the boy with autism.

Ann Frank, the legal guardian of the boy who described him as her son, told… ABC 30 that that day she received a call from Vollhardt claiming that the student had assaulted him.

Frank said it took more than three months for the tapes to confirm what her son had told her, that it was Vollhardt who knocked him to the ground.

“You can’t force these kids like that,” Frank said, condemning Vollhardt’s actions. “My son is autistic. All the parents who see this video, they know how I feel right now.

“My son was forcibly pushed by this director who was supposed to protect him.”

According to an affidavit of an arrest warrant, Vollhardt alleges that the boy “sat in his face” and had clenched fists and pressed them against him, causing the man to push the child.

Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson called Vollhardt’s actions “abhorrent” and notified the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing of the incident.

Vollhardt, who has a specialized certification in dealing with students with autism, was hired as vice principal of Tranquility High School shortly after he left Fresno.

The Golden Plains Unified School District said Vollhardt was placed on furlough after administrations learned of the incident and watched the video.

Vollhardt did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Frank applauded Golden Plains’ actions, saying she never wants to see Vollhardt work with students.

“He doesn’t deserve to work at someone else’s school if he works at a school,” Frank told ABC. “He doesn’t have to associate with other people’s children.

“Who’s to say how many other kids he’s done this to?”

Frank also condemned the district’s and police’s slow response to the three-month-old incident and has since hired a lawyer.

“Anyone who watches that video, they don’t need three months to come out to the community and reveal what happened at this school,” Jason Bell of the firm of Baradat & Paboojian said.

Bell said he will file an official government claim against the Fresnco Unified School District on Friday, paving the way for a lawsuit.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said in a statement that he is disappointed that he only saw the video earlier this week and that he is making changes to ensure charges for violent violations are reviewed by a supervisor.