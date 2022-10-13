Horrifying moment president of Mexico’s Hunting Federation is killed by a buffalo in Argentina

<!–

Terrifying video footage shows an eager Mexican hunter being speared by a buffalo before dying in a hospital during a hunting trip in the central Argentine city of Entre Ríos.

Mario Canales, 64, and a friend knelt about 100 feet away as they aimed and fired at the one-ton beast in the town of Punta Caballos.

Canales, holding a .408 caliber rifle, was unable to take down the buffalo as he pursued him and his friend.

The buffalo rammed the old sportsman with his horn and continued to attack him before the group’s hunting guide aimed his .458 caliber rifle and fired five shots at the buffalo, killing him.

The fighters loaded Canales’ body into a pickup truck because they had no cell phone reception to call an ambulance and rushed him to a local hospital, Argentina’s news channel Page 12 reported.

Canales went into shock and died before arriving at the hospital.

An autopsy revealed Canales sustained multiple rib and sternum fractures, as well as blows to the abdomen.

The Entre Ríos prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the incident and interviewed the three friends who traveled with Canales for the hunting excursion. Although hunting is legal, it is against the law to kill a buffalo because it is a wild animal.

Canales’s wife and children traveled to the Entre Ríos Municipality in Gualeguaychú to claim his remains, which were cremated.

Canales was a lawyer with more than three decades of experience and the president of the Mexican Hunting Federation.

“Extremely saddened by the departure of a wonderful man and [a] much better friend,” the hunter organization said in a statement.[A] conservationist and tireless fighter for hunters’ rights, his generous friendship leaves an indelible mark on us.”