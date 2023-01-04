Horrifying moment NYPD officer BEATS UP 12-year-old girl at Staten Island bus stop

<!–

A New York City Police Department officer has been suspended after video surfaced showing him brutally beating a 12-year-old girl while trying to break up a fight on Tuesday.

Horrifying images showed how the still unnamed officer rained blows on the girl’s head while others tried to pull her out of the fight.

The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. at the bus stop at Edwin Markham Middle School on Staten Island.

Officers reportedly arrived on the scene to break up a brawl between two sisters, 12 and 14, who assaulted a separate 14-year-old girl.

The officer in the video was punched by the 12-year-old girl and reacted in turn.

The sisters were both arrested, with the eldest charged with resisting arrest and assault, and the younger with a minor’s report for assault, police said.

The unnamed officer can be seen raining down on the teenage girl’s head

The NYPD posted a statement on Twitter acknowledging the attack and saying they are investigating.

“Last night the NYPD was made aware of an incident in Staten Island in which officers responded to a fight between a group of youths,” the tweet reads. “The actions of those agents are being investigated by the Bureau of the Interior. One officer is currently suspended.’

Shocked social media users reacted to the video — which was posted to Instagram after the ordeal.

One person wrote, “It doesn’t matter what she did; this is blatant. The police have so many other better options.’

Another highlighted how the officer appeared to be using excessive force as he tried to break up the fight between the schoolgirls: “That’s SO over the top.”

A third asked, “How much bravado does it take for a grown man to hit a teenager on the back of the head over and over again?”

And another social media user added, “The cop threw 8-9 punches, all hammer fists to the back of the head.

“That’s literally the most dangerous punch, illegal in any martial arts organization.”