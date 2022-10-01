Horrifying moment NASCAR star is thrown OUT of his car as it hits the wall in a ball of flames

This is the terrifying moment NASCAR star Jordan Anderson is thrown from his car as a fireball erupts against a wall in Talladega, Alabama this Saturday.

The fiery crash occurred as Anderson finished fourth in the race, before being sent around the track when flames began to engulf his vehicle.

Anderson loses control of the car and seems to make the decision to try and exit through the window, only just managing to get out before being crushed into the tire wall.

Jordan Anderson lost control of his NASCAR vehicle during a race in Alabama on Saturday

As his car approached the tire wall, Anderson appeared to be trying to escape the window

The shock from the tire wall shot him out the window and he landed on top of the barrier

The shock of the car hitting the wall shoots the American driver out the window, where he lands on the tires before standing up and then falling behind his car.

Doctors quickly arrive at the scene and Andersen has reportedly been flown to hospital in Birmingham, Alabama with severe burns since then.

The incident comes shortly after drivers criticized the safety of the new Next Gen NASCAR vehicle, with several top drivers recently sustaining injuries.

Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch have both been sidelined with concussions and Cody Shane Ware raced Sunday with a broken foot after being taken off on a stretcher last week.

The car had a honeymoon phase when it debuted at the start of the year as it delivered on its promise to improve racing and level the competitive playing field. And while the Next Gen had some bugs in its first seven months, the car is now experiencing serious issues during the playoff portion of the season.

That has led to a growing sense of urgency from drivers that NASCAR needs to soften the rear of the cars in the interest of safety.

Anderson tripped as he got up, before falling back onto the track behind his car

The 31-year-old American was then flown to hospital in Birmingham with a neck brace

Helicopter leaves Talladega’s orbit to take Anderson to hospital with ‘severe burns’

Bowman and Busch were both injured when the back of their car hit the wall. Because the Next Gen was designed to be durable, their crashes looked routine, when in reality most of the energy from the impact was absorbed by the driver. Busch has been eliminated for the 11th race in a row.

Bowman crashed on lap 98 in Texas last Sunday, radioed his team to say it was the hardest blow of his life, appeared unwell on his camera in the car and still went on for 231 laps. He was diagnosed with a concussion on Thursday.

“Incidents like this that result in injuries… I’m not a doctor, but I’ve seen a lot of cars hit the wall and the guy would be fine,” Elliott, Bowman’s teammates at Hendrick Motorsport, said on Saturday before qualifying. Talladega.

‘No one is immune to it; I could be next week. It could be one of my colleagues or fellow competitors. I just hate to see us go backwards and I’m afraid we did,” Elliott added.