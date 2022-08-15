Horrifying moment men are blown up yards from Odesa beach while taking a dip despite warnings

<!–

This is the horrifying moment two men were killed when a mine exploded while diving into the water on a beach in Odessa, Ukraine.

Two other beachgoers were injured in the explosion in the coastal Black Sea town, according to Ukrainian media that shared the CCTV footage yesterday.

Odessa authorities have urged residents not to swim in the waters off the port city — and have even closed the beaches this summer, fearing Russian airstrikes targeting crowds.

Footage shows a number of people standing on the coast when the huge explosion caused the water to splash. Pravda said two swimmers were killed instantly in the explosion.

A city council spokesman said “a group of men” had “ignored announced restrictions on visiting the coast and swimming in coastal waters”.

It follows the explosion of another landmine on a beach in Odessa in June, killing a father in front of his shocked family.

The 50-year-old man from Donetsk was killed instantly when he stepped on the mine.

Regional authorities warned: “Police are urging residents and guests of the Odessa region to strictly follow martial law rules. Do not go to the Black Sea Coastal Protection Zone, do not swim in the mined sea.

While swimming in the sea in one of the villages of the Odessa district, an explosion from an unknown object killed a 50-year-old man in front of his wife, son and friend. Miraculously, the latter did not suffer, as he went swimming with the victim.

“Again, a strict ban on visiting the coast and swimming in the sea are security measures that are life-threatening if neglected.”

Human Rights Watch estimates that thousands of Russian landmines have been laid in Ukraine since the Russian invasion in late February, particularly in the population centers of Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy and the Donbas.

Some are activated by contact, while others explode at random intervals, posing a significant threat to civilians.

This is despite Ukraine being a party to the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty, although Russia has not signed the agreement.

The Biden administration last week announced an $89 million (£74 million) financing package to clear Ukraine of landmines, promising to tackle their “devastating impact” in June.

That will pay 100 demining teams in the country over the next year, in addition to training Ukrainians on how to safely remove the deadly devices.

An official said: “When Russian troops withdrew from northern Ukraine, they had booby-trapped and improvised explosive devices in food facilities, car trunks, washing machines, doorways, hospital beds and even the bodies of those who had died in the invasion.

“We expect this to be one of the biggest landmines and unexploded ordnance challenges in decades.”

Ukraine has accused Russia of using the naval mines as “uncontrolled floating munitions” to deliberately disrupt shipping and food supplies.

A Russian diplomat told the UN General Assembly in 2020 that Moscow “shares the goals of the treaty and supports a world without mines,” but sees them as “an effective way to ensure the security of Russia’s borders.”

Russia has accused Ukraine of placing landmines in its own towns and cities, a claim Human Rights Watch found “no credible information” to support.