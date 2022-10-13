Horrifying moment man, 27, is caught on camera kidnapping 14-year-old girl

He is currently being held on a $1 million bond on charges of aggravated kidnapping to commit rape

Police say Banks used a weapon to threaten victim

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The horrifying moment when a Los Angeles man threatened a 14-year-old girl with a gun before forcing her to the bathroom and sexually assaulting her was caught on camera.

Edward William Banks, 27, was arrested hours after the incident Tuesday night and is currently being held on $1 million bail.

He is suspected of aggravated kidnapping to commit rape.

Edward William Banks, 27, was arrested after allegedly threatening a 14-year-old girl with a gun and sexually assaulting her.

Banks was caught on surveillance footage allegedly leading the teen to a bathroom where he sexually assaulted her

Banks leads the girl down a street with his arm tight around her

The footage, along with tips, helped detectives track him down and he has been charged with aggravated kidnapping to commit rape

The FBI’s annual crime report shows that last year’s murder rate in the US rose by 4.3 percent and rape rates by 3.9 percent, but overall crime is reported to have fallen due to a decrease in the number. raiding and attacking. However, the data is missing numbers from NYC and LA

The footage shows Banks wrapping his arm around the unidentified teen as he walks down a Los Angeles street.

He then allegedly forced the victim into a bathroom by threatening her with a weapon and sexually assaulting her before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The disturbing case comes as crime rises across the country, including California.

The city registered a 21 percent increase in major assaults and a 22 percent increase in robberies compared to last year.

Despite the palpable rise in crime, Los Angeles mysteriously failed to report its crime records to the FBI.

In 2020, the FBI announced a complete overhaul of its crime data collection system to improve crime statistics in the US.

The FBI has released their annual crime statistics, painting a picture of which states have the highest and lowest rates of violent crime – although LA has not submitted their crime statistics

The city has seen a large increase in crime compared to last year, including a 1% increase in rapes

However, about 9,700 police stations initially failed to submit their crime reports to the appropriate system by the March 14 deadline, with New York and Los Angeles failing to submit all of the data together.

Both cities have suffered more than 300 homicides so far this year, with violent crime generally rampant.

Analysts at the Brennan Center for Justice said the missing data has clouded the current picture of crime in America.

“Because so many agencies fail to report a full year of data for 2021, the annual crime data release this year will have significant blind spots,” the center said in a statement.