Horrifying moment man, 27, is caught on camera kidnapping 14-year-old girl

He is currently being held on $1 million bail on charges of suspicion of aggravated kidnapping to commit rape

Police say Banks used a weapon to threaten the victim into compliance

The terrifying moment a Los Angeles man threatened a 14-year-old girl with a gun before forcing her into a bathroom and sexually assaulting her was caught on camera.

Edward William Banks, 27, was arrested Tuesday night hours after the incident and is currently being held on $1 million bail.

He is charged with suspicion of aggravated kidnapping to commit rape.

Edward William Banks, 27, was arrested after he allegedly threatened a 14-year-old girl with a gun and sexually assaulted her.

Banks was caught on surveillance footage allegedly leading the teenager to a bathroom where he sexually assaulted her

Banks is seen leading the girl down a street with his arm tightly around her

The footage, along with tips, helped detectives track him down and he has been charged on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping to commit rape

The FBI’s annual crime report showed murders rose 4.3 percent and rapes rose 3.9 percent last year in the United States, but overall crime was reportedly down because of a drop in robberies and assaults. However, the data lacks figures from NYC and LA

The footage shows Banks with his arm draped around the unidentified teenager as he walks down a street in Los Angeles.

He then allegedly forced the victim into a bathroom at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The disturbing case comes as crime rates rise around the country, including California.

The city recorded a 21 percent increase in aggravated assaults and a 22 percent increase in robberies compared to last year.

Despite the tangible increase in crime, Los Angeles mysteriously failed to report its crime data to the FBI.

In 2020, the FBI announced a complete overhaul of its crime data collection system to improve statistics on crime in the United States.

The FBI released their annual crime statistics, painting a picture of which states have the highest and lowest rates of violent crime — although LA did not submit their crime statistics

The city has seen a large increase in crime compared to last year, including a 1% increase in rapes

However, about 9,700 police agencies had initially failed to submit their crime reports to the correct system by the March 14 deadline, with New York and Los Angeles failing to submit any data altogether.

Both cities have battled more than 300 murders so far this year, with violent crime totals running rampant.

Analysts from the Brennan Center for Justice said the missing data has left the current picture of crime in America muddy.

“With so many agencies failing to report a full year of data for 2021, this year’s annual release of crime data will have significant blind spots,” the center said in a statement.