Horrifying moment female office worker is forced to fight off a PYTHON

This is the terrifying moment when a huge python jumped out from under a cart and sank its fangs into an office worker’s foot, prompting her to engage in desperate dealings with the beast.

Incredible CCTV footage shows the killer reptile ducking out of hiding to attack the administrative assistant as she walked through a hallway in a government building in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sept. 12.

The python clamped its fangs on the woman’s foot and pierced her flimsy-looking flats before leaping aggressively at her.

Fearing for her life, the office worker desperately tried to kick the snake away while her colleagues returned surprised and startled, and they luckily managed to free themselves after a brief struggle.

The woman was later seen writhing in pain as she stumbled away from the site of the attack in the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Photos taken in the aftermath of the attack showed a deep wound to her foot.

A government spokesman said: ‘The woman attacked by the python worked for the Ministry of Sericulture and only came to the building to visit a friend. She is now safe and has returned to her home in Khon Kaen province.

“We would like to confirm that it is unlikely that the snake is off the ward and has not been taken to the wildlife clinic.

‘We follow strict measures whereby wild animals that are delivered to the department must be properly locked in their compartment.’

Officials believe the python simply slipped into the building from the street as Bangkok sees an influx of wildlife during the rainy season.

The front of the office building also has a number of water features, such as a pond and small fountain in which the snake may have been lurking, she added.

The reticulated python is found throughout Southeast Asia, where they live in forests, swamps, canals, and even cities, bringing them into conflict with humans.

The species is one of the world’s largest snakes and is known to eat cats, dogs, birds, rats, other snakes, and occasionally humans.

As monsoon storms between June and October cause widespread flooding across the country, it is common for people in the Thai capital, Bangkok, to experience a surge in residential wildlife, particularly from snakes such as pythons and cobras.

According to the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Service, they receive between 150 and 200 emergency calls per day for help catching invading snakes during the rainy season.

About 60,000 of these animals are captured every year and most of the creatures pose no threat to humans at all.

They are usually taken to wildlife refuges or released into the wild after being rescued by firefighters.

The rapid pace of urban sprawl has increased the chances of encounters with these wildlife as their habitats are being affected by urban development into wild areas.