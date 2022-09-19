Horrifying moment daredevil pilot dies after crashing in a fiery heap during crowded airshow

<!–

Shocking video shows the terrifying moment when a fighter jet crashed into the ground and erupted in a massive fireball, killing the pilot inside.

The video posted to Twitter on Sunday begins with two planes racing over the Reno Mountains when one of them goes too low and crashes into a field.

It quickly erupted into a fireball as it slid down the grassy hillside and flames flew in its wake as thousands of fans at the event watched in horror and many others watched via live stream.

The plane bounced several times as pieces of the plane appeared to fall off.

‘Oh no, oh no,’ says the announcer, as his Jet Gold Race co-host says, ‘There was a problem, we had a disaster here Thomas.’

A judge then raises a red flag as the video shows smoke rising from the crash, and the National Championship Air Races was suspended in the aftermath.

The pilot died in the catastrophe, officials later announced, but would not release his name.

Video from the Reno Air Races shows two jets racing over the Reno Mountains when one of them gets too low and crashes into a field

The plane soon crashes on lap three out of six during the Jet Gold Race on outer pylon five

It glided across the landscape sending flames in its wake as it kept bouncing and disintegrating across the field

The video ends with smoke emerging from the crash as all other races in the National Championship Air Races have been suspended

Fred Telling, the CEO and president of the Reno Air Racing Association, said at a follow-up press conference that the crash occurred on lap three out of six during the Jet Gold Race at outer pylon five.

“All the other pilots landed safely,” he noted, adding that the Racing Association board “expresses our deepest condolences to the pilot’s family and friends, as well as the race fans.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are now investigating the crash.