Horrifying moment a student waves a knife during a wild brawl at a Victorian secondary college

A brawl between three college students, in which one brandished a knife at another boy at a high school, is captured on shocking video.

The terrifying footage shows three students from Traralgon Secondary College in Victoria involved in a brawl on Thursday.

During the brawl, an older boy can be seen pulling out a knife and attacking another student.

Footage released Thursday of a wild brawl (pictured) at Traralgon Secondary College

During the fight between three of the students (pictured), a boy decides to pull out a knife, but it falls to the floor after trying to get one of the participants in a headlock

As he tries to put another contestant in a headlock, the knife can be seen quickly slipping out of his hands and falling to the floor.

As the fight continues past the gate, he spots a male teacher coming between the boys as he tries to break them up.

The video was instantly shared by students on social media, including Snapchat.

Snapchat’s geotagging confirmed that the college brawl had taken place.

According to a student from the school, there was “always a knife problem” at the college, the . reported Herald-Sun.

You can watch a male teacher frantically intervene to break up the wild brawl in college

“People were trying to rob others with knives and stanleys and lately it’s gotten worse,” he said.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Education said the incident is under investigation and no students were injured.

“Traralgon College is working with the ministry to fully investigate this matter and take appropriate disciplinary action,” she said.

The Traralgon College incident follows another incident at a Victorian school when two girls were filmed hitting and hitting each other while a student’s hijab was torn from her head at Dandenong High School in March.