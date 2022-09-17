Horrified father realises pen marks on son’s hand show the number of times he has been bullied

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

One father was shocked to realize that the pen marks his son had drawn on his hand were a record of how many times he had been bullied at his new school.

Matthew Beard of London said his son had been in high school for just over a week but had been bullied 21 times in the past two days alone.

Matthew’s son had been verbally and physically abused by others at his school, prompting him to keep a devastating record of the incidents. Birmingham Live.

The concerned father of three said, “It’s heartbreaking. Schools need to be tougher on bullies.

“You just don’t know what’s going on and you expect your kids to be safe at school.”

He added: “I’ve shared this because I think it’s a powerful photo.”

Matthew Beard from London was shocked to realize that the marks on his son’s hand (pictured) were the number of times he had been bullied in just two days

In 2019, a survey by charity Ditch the Label of 2,000 people found that one-fifth of young people had been bullied in the past year — and three-quarters of those bullied said it had affected their mental health.

62 percent were bullied by a classmate and 37 were abused by someone they didn’t know.

Matthew posted the photo of his son’s hand on Twitter, as hundreds of people rushed for answers in support.

Jo said, ‘By talking to you about it, he’s already jumped the first biggest hurdle, which many don’t.

‘Let’s hope the school does something about it! Lots of love and positive energy.’

Jay tweeted, “As a dad, my blood boils reading this.”

Lily Agg, a teacher, commented, “When I worked in schools, you wouldn’t believe how much it happens. More needs to be done and now!’

Philippa added, “That’s awful Matt. I hope he’s doing well. Surviving school feels like one of my greatest achievements.

“They do too little about it and far too often suggest that the victim change so that they don’t get bullied. They must punish the bullies and exterminate it!’