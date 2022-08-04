Horrific SUV crash in Orlando leaves car cut in HALF and driver dead 

The driver of an SUV cut in half in Orlando, Florida, was killed in the early hours of Thursday morning, while another person was injured.

Footage of the crash shows a car cut into two pieces, as well as debris scattered on East Colonial Drive and Shine Avenue.

The incident took place around 3:15 a.m., according to the Orlando Police Department. Two people were involved, the sole survivor was taken to a local hospital. There are no updates on the condition of the living victim on Thursday night.

The car would have jumped off a curb, skid off a building and crashed straight into a telephone pole, splitting it in two, police said. WESH.

No other vehicle would have contributed to the accident. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

DailyMail.com has contacted the Orlando Police Department for comment.

Bill West, a construction worker at GDP Design and Construction, witnessed the wreck while refurbishing an abandoned business nearby.

He said the impact of the crash was so severe that metal parts of the SUV flew into the air, shattering the window of the company he was working on.

“All of a sudden I see my window is broken and they’re trying to figure out what happened,” he told Click Orlando.

It took investigators about six hours to clear the area and gather evidence.

It also took two tow trucks to retrieve the remaining parts of the SUV.

“If it had happened during the day, people could have been hurt here,” West said.

It took two tow trucks on Thursday morning to clear the debris before the area reopened

Police have not yet released an explanation for the accident.

Both lanes of Colonial Road, also known as State Road 50, reopened around 9:00 AM

There were 35,766 motor vehicle fatalities in the United States in 2020, with 38,824 deaths, according to the Insurance Institute for Road Safetya non-profit organization that focuses on road safety.

This resulted in 11.7 deaths per 100,000 people and 1.34 deaths per 100 million miles traveled.

In Florida, 3,098 accidents were reported in 2020, accounting for 3,331 deaths.