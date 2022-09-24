Horrific moment Temple graduate, 23, is shot and neck and killed in ‘random’ attack in Philadelphia

Appalling surveillance footage captured the moment when a nervous Philadelphia gunman killed a recent Temple University graduate and shot him in the neck at close range.

Everett Beauregard, 23, who once interned for Congressman Brendan Boyle, was taking a train from a friend’s house Thursday night and walking home from his stop when he was shot.

The Philadelphia police at first thought the murder was a botched robbery, but now believe the student was chosen at random.

After firing Beauregard’s neck and severing his spinal cord, the gunman fled up the block and fired another bullet at his victim as he ran.

Investigators released a video showing the shooter – a slim-bodied man wearing a dark hoodie, black pants and a medical-grade mask – pacing on 35th Street between Hamilton and Spring Garden streets.

The video shows the suspect’s hand in the pocket with the gun. As he walks, he reaches forward with his free hand to nervously adjust the weapon.

He reaches Spring Garden Street at the end of block 400 of 35th Street and looks behind him, then turns around and comes back down the block, where he encounters the center block of Beauregard.

As the former campaign worker passes the sidewalk of a mansion, the suspect stops and turns to where Beauregard has just passed and fires.

Gunshots are heard in the video, first into the victim’s neck and then the gunman starts running and fires another shot after passing the mortally wounded man who collapses to the ground.

Police said the victim was hit once and the bullet severed his spinal cord.

Philadelphia authorities are offering $20,000 for information leading to the gunman’s arrest and conviction.

Beauregard’s recent alma mater posted a short memorial to him on Twitter.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Temple alumnus Everett Beauregard, who was murdered in West Philadelphia last night. . . He had a very bright future ahead of him, and it’s beyond disheartening to know we can no longer see him hovering next to his fellow owls,” college administrators wrote, referring to the college mascot.

US Representative Brendan Boyle responded on Facebook after the shooting, denouncing the increase in gun violence across the country.

“It pains me to hear that the senseless epidemic of gun violence has hit a member of my team, our former campaign intern Everett Beauregard,” Boyle wrote.

“Everett worked for my campaign during the 2018 election season. He made a major contribution to our election victory that year. He was a kind, well-liked and goal-oriented young man with a bright future ahead of him. We will truly miss him and grieve with his family and friends at this difficult time.”