Horrific moment Sikh leader is ‘left for dead’ in the street after ‘brushing past a woman’

Police have released CCTV footage to find the person responsible for the attack on a Sikh leader who was ‘left for dead’ on the street in Manchester.

The 62-year-old victim, who has not been named, was in the center of Manchester’s Northern Quarter on June 23 when he was hit on the head by a man believed to have been upset after bumping into his partner. .

It is believed that the grandfather accidentally brushed a young woman’s arm as she was walking home. Her partner then followed him down the street.

CCTV footage captures the men exchanging words on Hilton Street. The victim leaves, but he is chased to Tib Street and is struck twice in the head before falling to the ground.

Victim is seen walking down Tib Street in Manchester’s northern borough being chased by his attacker

The two men had exchanged words after the victim accidentally brushed the arm of his attacker’s partner

CCTV footage shows the attacker rushing towards the victim and punching the head twice

His attacker then runs away and leaves him on the road at a restaurant.

The victim suffered serious brain injuries and has not spoken since the incident. His family says his life has been ‘traditionally changed’.

“On June 23, 2022, for our loving and caring husband/father, a 62-year-old Sikh priest, his life was tragically changed forever when a villain committed this horrific act, leaving him in a pool of blood with a catastrophic permanent life. brain damage and walked away like it was normal behavior,” they said in a statement.

“A devoted husband and father who has lived, worked and supported a community in a city he’s loved for 37 years and now can’t even leave the hospital.

“He worked long hours every day helping his children live the lives he never had and making sure we were raised to help and inspire future generations, with a teacher, a pharmacist and a doctor-to-be.

A Sikh priest was left for dead on the bustling streets of Manchester, a route he walked home every day, with people watching. He was thoughtlessly and violently attacked and the sick, cowardly individuals are still there.

The attacker hit the victim twice on the head, leaving him in hospital with serious brain injuries

Footage shows the attacker running away and leaving the 62-year-old victim in the middle of the road

Police have released CCTV footage in an effort to locate the attacker

“We read horrific things in the news, but never expect it to happen to any of you, a man who could not make a single hateful or negative comment, who taught those around him to be kind.

“We have lost the life of the party, the light in every darkness in our lives and the laughter and joy he brought home every day is gone, leaving our hearts empty. The man who left for work that day and thought he would walk home to enjoy the nice weather, unfortunately we never get back.

“We are calling on anyone who knows anything or knows the perpetrator to come forward, it has been more than two months since the incident, and we are no closer to finding them and bringing them to justice for their actions. Our husband/father lives in a hospital bed with life-changing injuries, not knowing what the future holds.

“Please, please don’t act today out of hate, but to prevent this from happening to anyone else and tearing another family apart, because we wouldn’t wish this pain on anyone else.”

Police have released images of people they want to speak to in connection with the incident

Police have released a photo of a woman they want to speak to in connection with the incident

Greater Manchester police have released the footage to identify the attacker, as well as CCTV footage of a man and a woman they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Mark Astbury, of Longsight CID, said: ‘We would like to identify the man and woman in the attached images as we believe they can assist us in our investigation.

“We have made the decision to release the CCTV footage with the permission of the family, simply to show the seriousness and brainlessness of this attack and why we need to ensure that the perpetrator is found and face the consequences of his horrific actions.” sees.’

A 38-year-old man who was arrested in July on suspicion of aggravated assault in connection with the attack has been removed from the investigation.

Anyone with information, or who can identify the man or woman in the images, should contact the police on 0161 856 6049 or report it online at www.gmp.police.uk.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.