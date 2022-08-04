Horrific moment Salsa dancer and Cardi B friend are killed when car plows into them on NYC sidewalk

A friend of rapper Cardi B and a beloved barber and salsa dancer were killed when an SUV collided with another vehicle, then crashed into them on a sidewalk in Manhattan.

A community in the Inwood section of Manhattan mourns the loss of Joel Adames, 31, and David Fernandez, 40, with Cardi B leading the tribute to Adames in a social media post hours after the fatal crash on Wednesday morning.

Earlier that evening, Fernandez had cut his friend Adames’ hair, and the couple had a drink before walking home around 4 a.m., a witness said. PIX11 News.

A BMW was heading north on Sherman Avenue when it collided with a Subaru Forester SUV traveling in the opposite direction at the West 207th Street intersection, police said. The impact caused the SUV to land on the sidewalk, where it collided with the two men.

Five other people were injured in the crash, three of them with serious injuries.

An investigation is underway.

Kudos to the men – both of whom are well known in the Inwood area.

“Foolishness, negligence, I hope the worst for whoever did this!” wrote the singer. “Has anyone loved sooo much, full of life and just great at destroying people.. RIP JOEL.”

‘They just stood there, and the cars’ [were] just jump the sidewalk,” a woman who said she was Adames’ cousin told PIX11 News.

Family and friends shared fond memories of the two men with local media as they gathered at a growing memorial at the crash site.

Family and friends posted on social media and shared fond memories with local media about the two men as they gathered at a growing memorial at the crash site

Adames’ family said he had his hair cut by David Fernandez early to look fresh for his daughter’s birthday later in the day.

“He was just an amazing person,” Jolemy Clasé, a lifelong friend of Fernandez, told PIX11. “The community loved him.”

Fernandez, a beloved hairdresser, cut and styled the hair of anyone who asked – at any time. He even had famous clients such as DJ Baby Face and guitarist Max Santos.

“If you call him at 2 a.m., he’ll stay open just for you,” Gomez said. ‘That’s literally what’s happening'[ed].’

Fernandez was also known by another name: ‘David the Dancer’.

He was a salsa instructor and winner of many international salsa competitions, friends told local media.

Sherman Avenue has a track record of fatal traffic-related deaths, New York Post reported, with four traffic deaths in the past decade, far more than any other street in the area, according to crash data from the NYPD.

The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene on Wednesday and the investigation into the accident is still ongoing.