Horrific moment LA driver speeds through red light, killing six

This is the horrifying moment a Los Angeles motorist runs through a red light before colliding with five cars at an intersection, killing six, including a baby and a pregnant woman. The black Mercedes races past a gas station, then crashes into the side of a traffic jam, setting off a flaming inferno in the Windsor Hills neighborhood. It sends the vehicles screaming down the street before finally coming to a stop in a mangled wreckage just meters away from rows of highly flammable pumps.

The heartbreaking pile, between South La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue, killed the pregnant woman, her unborn child and the three-year-old. Meanwhile, seven people are fighting for their lives with horrific injuries after the devastating impact at 1:40 p.m.

Taken from a gas station overlooking the scene, the shocking footage begins as the Mercedes coupe races past the pumps at breakneck speed. The doomed vehicle fails to break as it pushes on traffic flowing in both directions across the packed intersection.

He slams into the first car, which immediately erupts into a sickening fireball before plowing through several others spinning from the massive impact. The crash sends them all to another gas station across the road from the intersection before finally coming to a stop in a crumpled mess. The pile-up came to a halt just before the second gas station over the road, which is considered an architectural icon.

Social media images show the battered vehicles left without wheels and roofs after the brutal impact. Other cars continued to burn out after firefighters extinguished the massive flames caused by the crash. And one of them turned out to have flipped on its roof and suddenly came to a stop under the sign for the gas station. A shocked witness told NBC 4: “Those two there exploded, just fire everywhere.”

Another, Harper Washington, told ABC 7: “It looked like the whole intersection was on fire from corner to corner. Lots of sparks and electricity. I had the impression that at first I thought they had dropped a bomb on us. I thought another world war had started. Then I realized it was a car hitting the sign.’

“Once the fire was out and the booming went away, I realized there were two cars there. They said, ‘You could see the people on fire and that’s just sad. I really pray for the people and the community,” Harper concluded.

Debra Jackson, who was filling her car with gas, told CBSLA: “Suddenly I heard a big explosion and flames spread all over my car. I thought my car was on fire.’

And Veronica Esquivel added: ‘I was about to pump gas and suddenly I heard all the sounds of all the collisions, and then the fire explosion and I saw things, metal and things flying in the sky. So I just covered myself behind the pump.’

Among the victims, who have not yet been named, were four adults, one of whom was pregnant. A baby was also killed.

Eight of the nine injured were sent to area hospitals and six of the nine are children and teenagers. The driver of the Mercedes is believed to be one of the people who were taken to hospital with serious injuries.