Horrific moment family of four drive off a 230ft cliff to their deaths near Russian tourist spot

This is the horrifying moment when a family of four drove to their deaths in foggy conditions near a tourist spot with a Russian waterfall over a 230-foot cliff.

Footage shows the moment the Nissan Almera drove forward to the edge of the cliff and overturned and fell into the river below.

Separate video shows the car partially submerged at the bottom of the canyon.

Russian tourists Rustam Gabinov, 38, his wife Alfina and their two children, ages ten and eight, were killed instantly in the crash.

The car was filmed driving to the edge of the Tsolotlinsky Gorge in the mountainous republic of Dagestan, in southern Russia, under foggy conditions.

It doesn’t stop, plunging over the edge of a sheer cliff near a famous 70-meter waterfall on the Tobot River, a major tourist attraction.

A local report said: ‘Police officers, rescuers and volunteers from local residents are working at the scene of the tragedy.

“The reasons and circumstances of the incident are being determined.”

The family came from the Orenburg region of Russia.

According to police reports, their bodies have been removed from the car.

Two carpool passengers and their driver were killed when their speeding 125 km/h Nissan X-Trail collided head-on with the scythe attached to the back of a tractor in Russia.

Student Eva Melnikova, 20, an unnamed passenger and the driver, 25, were killed in the horrific crash between Kazan and Naberezhnye Chelny in the southwest of the country.

A video on YouTube shows the tractor lying on its side after the accident on the road. The crumpled Nissan was shown next to the tractor with the tailgate open.

Melnikova and another passenger were in a BlaBlaCar – a French online marketplace for carpooling – when the tragedy unfolded.

The high-speed Nissan is said to have rammed into the mechanized scythe on the back of a slow-moving farm tractor.

Alina Derbusheva, a friend of the student who rushed to the scene of the accident, said she was told the carpool driver was traveling at a speed of 200 km/h.

“It has been confirmed that this driver was traveling at 200 km/h and there was no braking distance,” she said.

“It’s not clear what he expected to happen.”

