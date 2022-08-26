Horrific moment elderly woman, 74, is sucker-punched in the head while walking down Manhattan street

An elderly woman was violently hit on the head and knocked to the ground as she walked through Manhattan — in yet another grizzly attack on the streets of New York.

The victim, 74, was walking down Madison Avenue near East 52nd Street in Midtown around 11 a.m. Wednesday when an unidentified woman wearing a white sweatshirt violently punched her in an unprovoked attack.

The elderly woman was hit so hard that she tripped over the sidewalk and fell to the ground.

Surveillance footage shows the attacker rummaging in what appears to be a duffel bag as the woman approaches.

Just as the woman approaches her, the attacker quickly hangs the duffel bag from her arm and delivers a powerful punch, hitting her squarely on the cheek.

An elderly woman (center) was assaulted by an unidentified woman (left), wearing a white sweatshirt, around 11 a.m. Wednesday on Madison Avenue near East 52nd Street.

The woman was rummaging through her bag as the older woman approached before lunging and punching her in the face

The victim fell to the ground and a man had to help her up. She was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released

The attacker (pictured) was seen walking away as if nothing had happened

A slowed-down version of the surveillance footage shows the victim bracing herself, raising her shoulder and starting to coop to the right as the blow is seconds away.

An elderly man – it is unclear if they were walking together – immediately turns as the victim grabs him to try to stabilize himself before hitting the ground.

The attacker causally left as if nothing had happened.

The victim was transported to NYU Langone Hospital in Manhattan in stable condition and was released.

She told authorities she had never seen her attacker before Wednesday.

So far no arrests have been made.

DailyMail.com has contacted the NYPD for comment.

There have been several sucker punch cases around NYC as crime continues to rise

On January 21, a man was seen hitting an elderly man, 79, from behind in Park Slope, Brooklyn, while the man was talking to another person

The suspect has been named as 29-year-old Disheem Riley. He has been charged with assault and threats

The unprovoked attacks come after a string of New Yorkers have fizzled out in recent months as crime rates in NYC remain high.

In January, a 79-year-old man in Park Slope, Brooklyn, was struck on the head during a daylight attack.

The brutal attack took place when the elderly man, identified as Ralph Belgrove, spoke to another person on the street in Park Slope on Jan. 21.

Out of nowhere, a black man on a scooter, identified as 29-year-old Disheem Riley, carefully pulls to the side of the road and parks before walking over to his unassuming victim, who is on CCTV with what appears to be a stick.

He walked a few yards to where two men were having a conversation in the street before coming to Belrove’s side.

The would-be attacker looked around for a moment before swinging his fist.

Without warning, Riley hit Belgrove on the head, knocking him over in one fell swoop.

The man immediately fell to the ground as the attacker quickly fled.

On July 21, a 60-year-old woman (pictured in orange) was struck from behind at Grand Central Station while walking across the 7 train platform

“Before I know it, I’ll be on the ground,” Belrove told the… New York Daily News.

“No words were exchanged—nothing at all. Just whack!’

Riley was caught and beaten within hours with an assault and looming charges.

On July 21, an elderly woman, 60, was attacked and beaten at Grand Central Station in the subway tunnels.

She was seen walking across the 7 train platform at 10:13 pm, police reported when a man, who initially followed her casually, suddenly ran towards her and struck the back of the head with a closed fist.

Police said the unidentified assailant then fled on the northbound 5 train.

The victim suffered head and arm injuries and was transported to Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

In mid-August, a sex offender, 55, was arrested for attempted murder after going out of the restaurant, donning a pair of gloves, and knocking him out.

Bui Van Phu, 55, a registered sex offender from the Bronx, was arrested in connection with the unprovoked attack on Friday, Aug. 12.

A sex offender (pictured in dark clothing) assaulted another man outside a Bronx restaurant, punching and slamming his head to the ground

Bui Van Phu, 55, is a registered sex offender who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the assault

Police received a report at 10:45 p.m. that a 52-year-old man had been assaulted outside the Fuego Tipico restaurant at 163 East 188 Street, the Bronx.

The victim was found unconscious on the ground with a head injury after the unprovoked attack and was rushed to hospital.

Gruesome surveillance video captures the moment Phu donned a pair of gloves and waved with great force, hitting the victim in the back of the head.

He then immediately falls to the ground, appears unconscious and bangs his head on the concrete after the sudden attack. The victim suffered a fractured skull, fractured cheekbone and brain haemorrhage, with EMS rushing him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.

Just weeks later, on August 20, a 36-year-old man was knocked unconscious at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn.

Video released by the New York Police Department showed a man standing in line at a cash register when two men approached him from behind.

One of the men, wearing black basketball shorts and a white t-shirt with black sneakers, soon crouched behind the man and punched him in the side of the face, causing the 36-year-old victim to fall face down.

The two men then begin to walk away, but the suspect in the black shorts returns moments later and leaves as soon as he sees the man’s motionless body.

Others in line at Brooklyn’s Kings Plaza Mall withdrew after the attack, apparently stunned by what had just happened, with a woman later seeing the man’s belongings move closer to his lifeless body.

Surveillance footage captured the moment when an unknown assailant stood behind a man waiting in line at Brooklyn’s Kings Plaza Mall on Aug. 20 and punched him in the side of the face. The victim remained motionless on the floor as the attacker and another man walked away from the scene with him

At one point, a guard was able to enter the frame but casually walked past the scene, although the victim’s body is still lying face down on the floor.

Authorities said the unprovoked attack caused the victim “serious bodily harm” and he was taken to Brookdale Hospital.

Crime has been rampant in the five boroughs over the past year, with total crime still rising 35 percent, down from the high 40s in recent months.

The assault rate is up nearly 19 percent from the same time last year, and rape and robbery are up 7.7 and 39.5 percent, respectively.

The highest spike in crime is public transportation, up 48.4 percent, as New Yorkers have experienced several attacks and shootings in the subway tunnels.

Burglaries and large scale theft have also increased astronomically by 32 and 47 percent, respectively.