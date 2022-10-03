Horrific footage shows an Indigenous boy bleeding after being arrested by police in Coraki NSW

Disturbing footage has emerged of an Aboriginal boy covered in blood and appearing to drift in and out of consciousness after being arrested by police over an alleged burglary.

A video posted online shows the 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, sitting on the ground in handcuffs with blood streaming down his face after being arrested in Coraki, in northern NSW, on 11 .September.

Distressed relatives gather around him and plead with police to stand back, while a man comforts the teenager, hugging him and resting his head on his chest as the boy appears to be insensible.

“Get away, you’ve done enough damage to him,” a woman tells the officers.

Another woman can be seen rubbing the boys chest and urging him to stay awake as he closes his eyes and begins to drift away.

The police officer approaches and pats the boy on the back before relatives scream ‘get your hand off him! You have done enough!’

‘Send an ambulance now! He’s going unconscious!’

After persistent urging to stay awake, the boy finally opens his eyes and relatives place a cloth on his head to stem the bleeding from the wound.

But the pressure on the wound causes the boy to scream in pain, before he finally settles into a whimper, closes his eyes, and falls silent.

Another video shows several paramedics treating the boy as he is placed in a neck brace before being taken to hospital.

The footage has gone viral, garnering more than 110,000 views and 1,700 reactions since it was posted on Facebook.

“Enough is enough,” wrote the relative of the boy who shared the footage.

“Yeah, we know they’re not innocent… but here detectives were chasing.”

The relative said the police chief has been contacted ‘on many occasions’.

‘We have to educate our mob [to] watch out for our mob [and] watch out for our mob when the police are involved,” she said.

NSW Police said the boy was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into several property crimes in the state’s north.

“In July 2022, officers attached to Richmond Police District established Strike Force Impala to investigate a number of serious property crimes – including aggravated burglary, entry and theft – in the Coraki area,” they said.

‘As part of ongoing investigations, police were carrying out patrols in the Coraki area on Sunday (11 September 2022) when they observed a group of four people armed with burglary tools, including a crowbar and a piece of timber.

‘The officers approached the group, who immediately fled when they saw the police. A foot pursuit began, where two teenage boys – aged 13 and 14 – were arrested a short distance away.’

NSW Police said the 14-year-old was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for police treatment for a laceration to the head.

He was later released and taken to Lismore police station, while the younger boy was also taken to the same police station, where they were both later charged.

NSW Police said they reviewed the conduct of the arresting officers and found their actions to be “reasonable”.

“A review of all available material has been carried out by senior police and it has been determined that the officers’ actions were reasonable in the circumstances,” they said in a statement to Daily Mail Australia.

‘The young man was given first aid and taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been charged and remains before the courts.’

The 14-year-old was charged with trespassing without lawful excuse, possession of goods in personal possession suspected of being stolen and possession of burglary tools.

He was refused bail to appear in a Children’s Court on Monday 12 September, where he was granted conditional bail to appear again in a Children’s Court on Friday 28 October 2022.

The youngest boy was charged with trespassing without lawful excuse and goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at a children’s court on Friday 30 September 2022.