Horrific Conditions, and a Cover-Up, at Federal Prison in Atlanta

Health and safety issues, physical and sexual abuse, corruption and staff turnover in top management were also common. The pandemic only exacerbated staffing problems, resulting in a huge shortage of prison guards and health personnel, The Associated Press reported last year, which described a wide range of other shortcomings.

Under pressure from the circumstances in Atlanta, Mr. Carvajal took on some responsibility. But he blamed the passivity of subordinates and their failure to inform him of the gravity of the situation.

“Obviously there was a breakdown, but it didn’t reach my level of authority,” said Mr Carvajal, who attributed some of the shortcomings to chronic budget deficits.

“I find it hard to believe that you were not aware of these problems,” said an angry Mr Ossoff.

Mr. Carvajal, who is expected to retire, portrayed himself as a controversial reformer doing his best under punishing circumstances, rejecting Mr Ossoff’s suggestion that women working or being held in federal prisons were unsafe from sexual assault. . He also suggested that many of Atlanta’s worst issues, including unhealthy conditions, were addressed shortly after he learned about them last year.

mr. Ossoff responded with a January letter from Timothy C. Batten, a federal judge in Georgia, listing 15 current issues. Those include rat and cockroach infestations, inmates who lost weight because of poor food quality, strict solitary confinement rules, and a case where a prisoner awaiting suicide was denied medication and counseling and spent a week “with only a paper jumpsuit and papers.” blankets.”

Current and former employees described the Atlanta prison as one of the worst federal facilities in the country, saying its collapse was well known to the agency’s top leaders.