Horrific Conditions, and a Cover-Up, at Federal Prison in Atlanta
WASHINGTON — Widespread drug abuse, subpar medical and mental health care, uncontrolled violence and horrific sanitation conditions are rampant in an Atlanta federal prison, a new congressional investigation by the federal Bureau of Prisons finds.
The problems plaguing the medium-sized prison, which houses approximately 1,400 people, are so notorious within the federal government that its culture of indifference and mismanagement among office workers is derisively known as “the Atlanta way.”
But whistleblowers, including two top prison officials, documented the depth of the dysfunction at U.S. Penitentiary Atlanta during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, describing dozens of violent episodes — and the systematic attempt to downplay and cover up the crisis — over the past few years.
“My very first day, I sat in my car and said, ‘What the hell – how is this happening in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons?'” Terri Whitehead, who until recently served as one of the prison’s top administrators, told members of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.
Prison conditions, while extreme, reflect broader problems in the agency’s sprawling network of 122 facilities housing approximately 158,000 inmates. The system has suffered from chronic overcrowding, staff shortages, corruption, sexual violence and a culture that often encourages senior officials to minimize the scale of the problems.
This month, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland appointed Colette S. Peters, the longtime director of the Oregon Department of Corrections, to serve as the agency’s director. Ms. Peters, whose mandate is to clean up the system, will begin her job next Tuesday.
The team of mr. Garland has been criticized for the slow pace of reform, but officials appear to be acting more determinedly, especially on one of the most pressing issues: sexual violence against female prisoners and staff in the system.
On July 14, the Deputy Attorney General, Lisa O. Monaco, sent a letter to department officials announcing a task force to establish a policy aimed at “eradicating and preventing sexual misconduct” by prison staff in the coming years. 90 days. Ms Monaco said she also instructed frontline prosecutors to make all instances of facility misconduct a top priority, according to the letter, which was reviewed by The New York Times.
The problems in Atlanta have been well documented in recent years by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and local prison reform groups. Over the past nine months, the subcommittee staff has dug deeper, internal incident reports and the testimonies of about two dozen current and former employees, including Ms. Whitehead.
The assessment of the witnesses was so bleak that it rivaled the prison records of earlier centuries. It also largely matched the agency’s own internal reports over the past seven years, which found lax security procedures, poor management and the deliberate shutdown of security cameras and equipment used to track drug smuggling to prison.
According to witnesses, conditions were especially bad in the part of the prison that serves as a reception center for pre-trial detainees who have not been convicted of crimes.
Georgia Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff and the subcommittee’s chairman described a near-total collapse of the order “which likely contributed to the loss of life, endangered the health and safety of prisoners and staff, and public safety and security.” undermined civil rights.”
Michael Carvajal, the outgoing director of the agency, testified voluntarily, but only after being subpoenaed by the subcommittee. He said he took action as soon as possible given the bureaucratic constraints, replaced the prison leadership team and temporarily relocated many inmates during renovations.
Mr. Carvajal, a longtime officer of the department who began his career as a security guard in Texas in 1992, was recruited in February 2020 by Attorney General William P. Barr to head the agency. He took over just as the coronavirus began to spread through the country’s prisons. When hundreds of thousands of inmates and correctional officers contracted the virus, Mr. Carvajal’s policy came under criticism from lawmakers in both parties.
But the system has long been full of problems. In 2019, the House National Security Subcommittee found that misconduct was rife, tolerated, and routinely covered up or ignored, including among senior officials. A tolerant environment Lower-ranking workers were often subject to abuse, including sexual assault and intimidation, by inmates and staff, according to the report.
Health and safety issues, physical and sexual abuse, corruption and staff turnover in top management were also common. The pandemic only exacerbated staffing problems, resulting in a huge shortage of prison guards and health personnel, The Associated Press reported last year, which described a wide range of other shortcomings.
Under pressure from the circumstances in Atlanta, Mr. Carvajal took on some responsibility. But he blamed the passivity of subordinates and their failure to inform him of the gravity of the situation.
“Obviously there was a breakdown, but it didn’t reach my level of authority,” said Mr Carvajal, who attributed some of the shortcomings to chronic budget deficits.
“I find it hard to believe that you were not aware of these problems,” said an angry Mr Ossoff.
Mr. Carvajal, who is expected to retire, portrayed himself as a controversial reformer doing his best under punishing circumstances, rejecting Mr Ossoff’s suggestion that women working or being held in federal prisons were unsafe from sexual assault. . He also suggested that many of Atlanta’s worst issues, including unhealthy conditions, were addressed shortly after he learned about them last year.
mr. Ossoff responded with a January letter from Timothy C. Batten, a federal judge in Georgia, listing 15 current issues. Those include rat and cockroach infestations, inmates who lost weight because of poor food quality, strict solitary confinement rules, and a case where a prisoner awaiting suicide was denied medication and counseling and spent a week “with only a paper jumpsuit and papers.” blankets.”
Current and former employees described the Atlanta prison as one of the worst federal facilities in the country, saying its collapse was well known to the agency’s top leaders.
Ms. Whitehead, a veteran federal corrections officer who began her career in Atlanta Prison in the 1990s, said she was “shocked and appalled” when she returned there a few years ago to finish her career.
The dining room, she recalled, was so filthy and dilapidated that staff were forced to violate safety protocols by opening the doors so that feral cats could prey on rats scurrying about the floors. Later, when officials searched inmates for cell phones, banned because they could be used to order drugs or call gang members, 700 were found, about one illegal phone for every two inmates.
Drug use is widespread and unchecked by staffers who either turn their backs or sell narcotics to the inmates themselves.
“Inmates are being observed in a zombie state and nothing is being done to determine the source of the illegal substances,” Ms Whitehead added. “The ‘Atlanta way’ is where staff are not held accountable for misconduct.”
Erika Ramirez, who was the chief psychologist at the penitentiary from 2018 to 2021, said inmates were denied access to mental health services, were allowed a wide range of illegal drugs and were left without basic amenities, such as warm clothing and blankets.
“I have repeatedly reported persistent, uncorrected gross mismanagement of suicide prevention practices, staff misconduct and general operational deficiencies,” Ms Ramirez said. “I have repeatedly expressed my concerns about other systematic failures to management and nothing was done. Despite the desperate need for reform, any suggestion for change was met with resistance.”