Horrible Histories star says it ‘may have been racist’ when cast spray-tanned their faces

BBC children’s show Horrible Histories may have been racist when cast members sprayed and tanned their faces to play Egyptians, one of its stars has suggested.

Lead actor Mathew Baynton, who appeared in all five series of the original CBBC show, said it could be argued that the series “did blackface” by portraying historical figures.

The sketch show, which first aired in 2009, taught children about historical events through skits filled with gore, battles and dark humor.

Each episode featured a selection of sketches from different eras and civilizations, including ancient Egypt, for which the actors spray-tanned their skin and wore wigs.

Actor Mathew Baynton was part of the original cast of the popular CBCC show, which teaches children about history.

The 42-year-old actor, who also stars in the BBC’s Ghosts, told an Oxford student newspaper that it could be argued that the cast had painted their faces black when spray tanning to play the Egyptians.

Baynton also said that the show’s original cast was “a bunch of white people” and would likely be more diverse today.

Mr Baynton, 42, told Oxford’s Cherwell student newspaper that “the whole issue” of portraying historical figures in the context of race “is worthy of continued discussion”.

‘The line has been moving. We didn’t do blackface, for example, but you could argue that we did. Because I played Egyptians, you know, for example, where you would spray tan, essentially, and stand in your pants. All that kind of subject, I think, is worthy of continued discussion.

Baynon, who played historical figures such as Charles II and William Shakespeare on the show, said the cast would likely be more diverse today, but the lead actors in Horrible Histories were “basically a bunch of white people.”

‘He said: It’s really difficult, because for one thing, that was a gang show, essentially. And we were the gang and we were shooting everyone.

“Now, the producers obviously realized that there was a line, because when it came to dealing with Africans and African-Americans and slavery, for example, that we mentioned, [they] quite rightly he kicked out other people.

Baynton, pictured playing Inca lord Pachacuti, said creators should be “allowed to some degree to learn, grow and change time.”

“Now I’m sure the core set is more diverse than we were as a core set, where the focus then was basically a group of white people.”

It comes amid a shift in on-screen standards that has seen shows including Little Britain culled from streaming platforms backlash over their portrayal of black and Asian characters by white comedians.

The popular sitcom Fawlty Towers also had an episode temporarily removed from UKTV for ‘racial slurs’ and ‘outdated language’.

Mr Baynton added: “It’s fun, because I look at things [like] Little Britain, for example.

‘Well, that must have seemed obviously wrong at the time. But he would never have dreamed, then, that a few years later, he would look back on Horrible Histories and think, ‘I’m not sure I played that.’

“I think that shows how we all have to be allowed, to some degree, to learn and grow and move with the times.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “Horrible Histories is a sketch comedy show that uses a group of actors in a variety of roles and since it started at the BBC fifteen years ago we have worked hard to increase the diverse representation within the cast. and now we explore a broader range of stories from global history to authentically represent our audiences.”