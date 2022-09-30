Horrible bosses cause ‘race to the bottom,’ study finds

Frontiers in Psychology (2022). DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2022.947258″ width=”800″ height=”469″/> Research framework. Credit: Limits in Psychology (2022). DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2022.947258



A new study has found that hostile behavior from “abusive” bosses can lead to colleagues adopting similar behaviors, leading to a toxic atmosphere of insecurity and exhaustion in the workplace.

The study, conducted by Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in the United Kingdom and researchers in Pakistan, China and the United States, surveyed 323 employees about their experiences of abuse by superiors and colleagues, as well as their job security and level of emotional exhaustion.

Examples of hostile workplace behavior considered by the researchers included inappropriate language, sexual harassment, outbursts, humiliation and abuse of power.

Researchers found a significant link between abusive behavior from leaders and abusive behavior from colleagues. Of the 323 people involved in the study, 68% who had experienced hostile behavior from a leader had also witnessed interpersonal aggression from the general workforce.

The study also reported an association between leaders’ perceived hostile behavior and emotional exhaustion and job insecurity, suggesting that mistreatment by peers can damage employees’ confidence in their jobs and their role within an organization.

Of those who experienced hostile behavior from a leader, 35% had experienced abusive behavior from peers themselves, 52% were emotionally drained, and 77% were concerned about job security.

Co-author Dr. Nadeem Khalid, Senior Lecturer in Entrepreneurship and Strategy at ARU, said that “It is clear from our research that hostile behavior at the top of a workplace is not only harmful to individuals in terms of their emotional exhaustion and job security, it is likely to harm others as well. encouraging employees to act in unethical ways, creating a toxic environment throughout the organization.”

“This reflection of negative behavior may have its roots in the reciprocal relationship between leaders and employees. An employee who is mistreated may feel that the only way to get ahead in his job is to treat others as they have been treated themselves. – this may not always be intentional, but it results in a race to the bottom among workers and damages job security and leads to stress and exhaustion.”

“Previous studies have shown that abusive behavior by leaders is associated with a lack of employee engagement and has a negative effect on emotional well-being. Our study suggests that the situation may be exacerbated by the negative behavior of general employees and the leader.”

The research was published in Limits in Psychology.

When the boss’s ethical behavior gets bad

More information:

Miao Li et al, Impact of abusive leadership behavior on employee job insecurity: a mediating role of emotional exhaustion and peer abusive behavior, Limits in Psychology (2022). Miao Li et al, Impact of abusive leadership behavior on employee job insecurity: a mediating role of emotional exhaustion and peer abusive behavior,(2022). DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2022.947258

Provided by Anglia Ruskin University

